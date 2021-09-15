United States Pentagon Force Protection Agency Equips Hazardous Devices Branch with Telerob telemax EVO HYBRID Unmanned Ground Vehicle System

AeroVironment%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Telerob, successfully delivered the United States Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s (PFPA) telemax%26trade%3B+EVO+HYBRID unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) order in July 2021. Designed to be operated by PFPA explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and hazardous materials handling (HAZMAT) technicians, the UGV was purchased for deployment by its Hazardous Devices Branch.

United States Pentagon Force Protection Agency to equip its Hazardous Devices Branch with telemax EVO HYBRID unmanned ground vehicle systems (Photo: AeroVironment, Inc.)

"With its strong 6-axis precision manipulator, Tool Center Point Control and automatic tool exchange, the telemax EVO HYBRID enables EOD and HAZMAT units to perform dangerous missions from a safe distance and with precision control, even in the most confined spaces," said Brian Young, AeroVironment vice president and product line general manager for unmanned ground vehicles.

The telemax EVO HYBRID is a versatile UGV with an expansive payload bay and automatic tool exchange that allow operators to take multiple tools, disruptors, or other sensors downrange, eliminating round-trip load-outs. The telemax EVO HYBRID features a 4-track drive system with auto-leveling to easily handle multiple gradients, gaps and terrains, and its onboard IP Mesh radio delivers secure communications in complex urban environments.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

ABOUT TELEROB, AN AEROVIRONMENT COMPANY

Telerob is a leading manufacturer of defense and homeland security solutions based in Ostfildern near Stuttgart, Germany. The product range includes remote-controlled unmanned ground vehicles for disarming improvised explosive devices and investigating CBRN hazards, fully equipped service vehicles, as well as mobile system solutions ensuring the safety and security of critical infrastructure and people. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telerob.com%2Fen%2F.

