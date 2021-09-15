Columbia Sportswear Hits the Ice with USA Curling Team in Multi-year Sponsorship

Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, is proud to announce a multi-year sponsorship with USA Curling. Columbia will be working closely with the USA Curling National Team Program, including the Men’s, Women’s, Junior, and Wheelchair National Teams, and debuting new competitive uniforms on Curling Night in America airing on the NBC Sports Network starting September 19.

Columbia will leverage its sponsorship to promote its innovative product lines and performance technologies. The team of more than 50 world-class USA Curling athletes and coaches will wear Columbia designs as they train and participate in curling competitions around the world, including the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

“USA Curling is an elite organization with best-in-class athletes and we are huge fans of this growing sport,” said Joe Boyle, Columbia Brand President. “Columbia’s products are designed to help people pursue their passions in a variety of environments, and we can’t think of a better way to showcase our brand than in a global sport that takes place completely on ice.”

In the 2018 Winter Olympics, the USA Men’s Curling team captivated millions of American fans with their upset victory over Sweden that secured the country’s first gold medal in the sport. Subsequently, the full USA Curling team has been training in their facility in Chaska, Minnesota ahead of their competition on the world stage. Most recently, USA Curling announced their headquarters relocation from Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the vibrant Viking Lakes campus in suburban Minneapolis.

“Columbia Sportswear is a highly regarded brand that immediately resonated with our athletes,” said USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush. “We could not be more excited to enter into a long-term partnership with an iconic American brand that shares our commitment to valuing people, our communities and the many stakeholders that make up our great sport.”

Columbia’s sponsorship of the reigning champions complements the brand’s gold-centric messaging this season. Columbia recently unveiled its new Omni-Heat Infinity technology, a striking new gold metallic lining material scientifically engineered to optimize warmth and breathability. The new patented technology will be incorporated into select outerwear provided to USA Curling. More information on the Omni-Heat Infinity can be found at www.columbia.com%2Fgold.

About Columbia

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the company’s passion for the outdoors and innovative spirit into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company’s website at www.columbia.com.

About USA Curling

Located in Eagan, Minnesota, The United States Curling Association, more commonly known as USA Curling, is the National Governing Body of the Olympic sport of curling and the Paralympic sport of wheelchair curling in the United States.

The mission of USA Curling is to grow, strengthen, and advocate for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of Curling in the United States by prioritizing accessibility and programmatic development from grassroots to podium. For more information, visit www.usacurling.org.

