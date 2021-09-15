Daniel Gray Joins UBS Private Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor in Los Angeles, CA

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Financial Advisor Daniel (“Dan”) Gray has joined the firm in Los Angeles, California. Over the past 18 years, Dan has built a successful practice serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families.

“Dan brings extensive wealth planning experience to UBS and will help clients with wealth creation events, position management, and cross-asset lending,” said Lauren Gorsche, Los Angeles Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We remain focused on recruiting and retaining the most productive advisors in the industry and we’re thrilled to add Dan to our team as we continue to grow our business in Los Angeles.”

Dan has joined UBS Private Wealth Management on a multi-generational team that advises clients on advanced estate and tax planning strategies, philanthropic giving, family governance, risk management and financing. Together with Advisors William Calvert, Ryan McClellan, Kirk Wendorf, Ryan Chase and Scott Harries, the team will manage $35 billion in assets.

Prior to joining UBS, Dan served as a Managing Director and Private Banker at Deutsche Bank for more than 15 years, delivering bespoke investment opportunities and financing solutions to clients on one of the largest private wealth teams on the West Coast. He has also worked for the Private Bank at Bank of America as a Private Client Manager to ultra-affluent families in the Los Angeles area.

Dan has a B.S. in Business Administration from Pepperdine University and holds his Series 7 and 66 licenses. He sits on the board of Gen Next, an organization that connects, informs, and engages executives and entrepreneurs to empower individuals and causes to provide long-term solutions for future generations.

