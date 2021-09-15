Adobe Announces Payment Services for Adobe Commerce

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Adobe Announces Payment Services for Adobe Commerce

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) today announced the upcoming availability of Payment Services for Adobe+Commerce, the industry’s leading end-to-end commerce application for B2B, D2C and hybrid use cases. By integrating Payment Services to their digital storefronts, Adobe merchants of all sizes will soon have access to a robust, secure, and integrated payment solution that can easily be managed from their Adobe Commerce Admin, instead of having to do the work of integrating with third-party payment providers. Payment Services for Adobe Commerce will be powered by the PayPal Commerce Platform and available to Adobe merchants by the end of the year.

“In today’s fast-moving digital economy, organizations demand flexibility and extensibility in their commerce platform to sustain business growth and deliver seamless experiences for their customers,” said Amit Ahuja, vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud Product and Strategy at Adobe. “With the addition of Payment Services, we’re thrilled to expand on our already robust out-of-the-box commerce feature set to help Adobe Commerce merchants compete effectively and win in the digital-first economy.”

Merchant benefits of Payment Services for Adobe Commerce will include:

  • Easily Accept and Process Payment Methods: With Payment Services, Adobe merchants will be able to accept popular payment methods, including credit and debit cards, PayPal and Venmo to deliver the best checkout experience for their customers. In addition, merchants will also be able to offer PayPal pay later solutions in their storefront. According to Adobe+Digital+Economy+Index, the use of buy now, pay later (BNPL) services in the first half of 2021 grew 88% compared to 2019 levels.
  • Fully-Integrated Payment Experience: Payment Services will be a fully-integrated experience for merchants in which all payment and transaction data will be readily accessible within the Adobe Commerce Admin. Merchants will no longer have to contend with multiple logins and other disjointed user experiences for their payment processing, such as exporting and importing reports from multiple systems to reconcile, analyze, and verify sales information.
  • Competitive Processing Fees: Merchants will have access to convenient and competitive pricing for transactions with tiered rates based on processing volume.
  • Advanced Financial Reporting Capability: Payment Services will offer comprehensive reporting capabilities to provide merchants with a clear view of their store’s orders and payments, including details about processed volume, payment balance and transaction-level reporting for financial reconciliation. With this reporting, merchants will be able to better run their business and spot anomalies in order placements and post-sales flows more efficiently. In addition, merchants will be able to see the complete order flow from when an order is placed, all the way to settlement in a single dashboard.
  • Always Up-to-Date and Secure: As Payment Services will be developed and supported by Adobe, merchants will always have access to services that are up-to-date, safe, and stable. Merchants won’t have to deal with third-party payment processor extension compatibility issues when updating to the latest version of Adobe Commerce.

By utilizing the PayPal Commerce Platform, Adobe merchants will be able to accept current payment methods – such as PayPal and Venmo – as well as leverage PayPal’s ongoing investment in payment innovations such as support for cryptocurrency transactions and local payment methods in the future.

“As digital commerce represents a growing share of all transactions, merchants are looking for tools that enable them to drive front-end capabilities and back-end operations of their digital storefronts. Payments is one of those key capabilities that we saw grow in importance over the past 18 months,” said Jordan Jewell, research director, digital commerce at IDC. “With payment capabilities now in its product portfolio, Adobe is better-positioned to support its merchants as a platform provider that can streamline commerce operations across the customer journey.”

Timing and Availability

Payment Services will be available to merchants in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2021. The feature will also be accessible to merchants using Magento+Open+Source.

Support for additional territories, including Canada, Australia, and Western Europe, are planned for 2022.

For more information about Payment Services, visit here.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2021 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210915005271r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005271/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment