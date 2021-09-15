Rimini Street Introduces Board Members Jay Snyder and Katrinka McCallum

Rimini+Street%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today introduces board member Jay+Snyder and future board member Katrinka+McCallum. Mr. Snyder, who was elected to the board of directors at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, currently serves on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Compensation Committee of the board. Ms. McCallum, whose appointment will be effective as of October 1, 2021, will serve on the Audit Committee of the board. Following Ms. McCallum’s appointment, Rimini Street’s Board of Directors will comprise seven members, including the Company’s CEO, Seth+A.+Ravin, who serves as chairman.

Jay Snyder joined Rimini Street’s Board of Directors in June 2020 and brings nearly 30 years of experience in the technology industry across hardware, software and services to his role. He is a seasoned executive with a track record and reputation for building world-class teams and over-achieving on results. Currently Snyder serves as the senior vice president of customer strategy and solutions at UiPath, where he leads business consulting, industry sales and value engineering for the company. He joined UiPath after serving as executive vice president and chief customer officer of New Relic, Inc., where he was responsible for all aspects of the customer experience. Prior to New Relic, Snyder spent 20 years at Dell Technologies (including EMC Corporation) most recently as senior vice president, global alliances, service providers and industries. Snyder has also served on the board of directors of the Association for Corporate Growth Silicon Valley. Earlier in his career he held management positions with both PeopleSoft, Inc. and Accenture. Snyder holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Finance from Bentley University.

“From my decades of work in the technology industry, I recognized the significant market opportunity for Rimini Street’s solutions for enterprise software delivered on a global scale,” said Snyder. “I was also very impressed with the vision, collaboration and execution of the Rimini Street executive team who are leading, defining and innovating the operational support market. I was excited to contribute my expertise in a board governance role and be a part of this disruptive story.”

Katrinka McCallum joins Rimini Street’s Board of Directors effective October 1, 2021 and brings more than 20 years of operating experience scaling enterprise software companies from millions to billions. Her responsibilities have spanned serving as the general manager of business units as well as leading sales, marketing, product development, operations and finance teams. Most recently, McCallum spent 13 years at Red Hat, Inc. (acquired by IBM) across a variety of senior executive positions including head of customer and product experience, head of products and technologies operations, vice president of the Platform Business Unit and vice president and general manager for the Solutions Business Unit. McCallum holds a Master of Business Administration from Duke University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Wellesley College. McCallum is also a certified public accountant (inactive) and has managed investor relations.

“I spent the last 13 years helping to bring the vision of open source commercial products to market and growing Red Hat into a multi-billion-dollar challenger to the status quo of proprietary platforms to bring real value to customers,” said McCallum. “I see Rimini Street well-positioned to become a multi-billion dollar company and I am excited to bring my experience in enterprise software products, customer experience and operational scaling to the Rimini Street Board.”

“We are pleased to have these two highly respected and accomplished technology leaders as members of our board of directors,” said Ravin. “Good governance is essential to our mission of achieving $1 billion in annual revenue by 2026. They will add their unique backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to those of our other very accomplished board members as we continue executing our plan for growth in solutions portfolio, clients, revenue and profitability.”

