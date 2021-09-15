RPM to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RPM to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

RPM+International+Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that it will host its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders virtually, rather than in person, in an effort to protect the health and well-being of its investors and employees from Covid-19 and its variants. The annual meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Accessing the Virtual Meeting

Stockholders as of the close of business on the record date of August 13, 2021, are entitled to participate in the annual meeting, vote their shares and ask questions during the event, which will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.rpminc.com or www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FRPM2021. A replay will be available until October 6, 2022.

To participate in the annual meeting, stockholders will need the 16%26%238208%3Bdigit+control+number+included+on+their+proxy+card. Guests without a control number can attend the meeting in listen-only mode, but will not have the ability to ask questions or vote.

Voting

Stockholders, regardless of their plans to attend the virtual-only meeting, are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting using one of the methods described in the proxy materials. This will ensure that their votes will be counted if they later decide not to attend the online annual meeting. They may vote during the meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

Asking Questions

If shareholders wish to submit a question, they may do so during the live virtual annual meeting by typing their question in the “Ask a Question” field and clicking “Submit.” If any questions pertinent to company matters cannot be answered during the meeting due to time constraints, the company will make an effort to address them in the Frequently+Asked+Questions+section of its website at www.rpminc.com. This will be done as soon as reasonably practicable after the meeting and will remain available for one week after posting.

Support

For assistance leading up the meeting, call Innisfree M&A Incorporated at (888) 750-5834. A support line will be available on the meeting website shortly prior to, and during, the 2021 annual meeting to assist stockholders with any technical difficulties they may have accessing or hearing the virtual meeting.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend+Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or [email protected].

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210915005017r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005017/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment