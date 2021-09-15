Bandwidth Announces Charter Membership in Zoom Phone Provider Exchange

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bandwidth Announces Charter Membership in Zoom Phone Provider Exchange

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Enables Zoom enterprise customers to choose Bandwidth's global software-driven network in a BYOC (Bring Your Own Carrier) strategy for greater flexibility, scale and simplicity

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise communications platform and cloud-native carrier, today announced it will be a charter member of Zoom's new Zoom Phone Provider Exchange as an enhanced cloud peering collaborator. The program allows Zoom's enterprise customers to "Bring Your Own Carrier" (BYOC), which unbundles telephony from Zoom's UCaaS platform and Zoom Phone, and work directly with Bandwidth for SIP trunking and emergency services across Bandwidth's global software-driven network.

Bandwidth_Zoom_Announcement.jpg

Zoom Phone Provider Exchange enables large enterprise customers to unbundle telephony and work directly with Bandwidth.

"Bandwidth is an important partner in our strategy to empower customers with more choice and flexibility to meet their needs as they migrate to the cloud with Zoom," said Josh Stanley, Zoom Phone Strategic Programs Leader. "Zoom has scaled with Bandwidth as a key network platform from the beginning, and now the global reach and reliability of their software-driven network can help our customers scale in this new program."

Bandwidth's participation in the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange program as an enhanced cloud peering collaborator is yet another example of how Bandwidth is providing BYOC solutions to enterprise customers to increase scalability and flexibility in the move to the cloud. The company now provides BYOC solutions across three multi-vendor platform stacks: Zoom, Microsoft Teams and RingCentral. This underscores Bandwidth's commitment to help large enterprises simplify cloud migrations, consolidate PSTN replacement across the globe, maintain compliance with evolving regulations, and integrate PSTN access—all from a single, global provider.

"We're joining this new program to provide a resilient solution with a frictionless experience to Zoom's customers," said Ryan Henley, Bandwidth's Chief Customer Officer. "With Zoom, enterprises considering a cloud-based phone system now have greater flexibility to meet complex needs. As the migration to the cloud accelerates, Bandwidth's cloud-native network is the choice to provide access to 60+ countries reaching over 90 percent of world GDP. At the same time, Bandwidth's dynamic location routing technology enables enterprises to meet critical requirements for E911 in the U.S., such as Kari's Law and RAY BAUM's Act, and we also support emergency services requirements in other regions of the world."

About Bandwidth Inc.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by a network reaching 60+ countries covering 90 percent of global GDP, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. With more than 20 years in the technology space, Bandwidth offers a robust selection of APIs built around our global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL07036&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-announces-charter-membership-in-zoom-phone-provider-exchange-301376925.html

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL07036&Transmission_Id=202109150910PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL07036&DateId=20210915
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment