Bandwidth Announces Charter Membership in Zoom Phone Provider Exchange

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise communications platform and cloud-native carrier, today announced it will be a charter member of Zoom's new Zoom Phone Provider Exchange as an enhanced cloud peering collaborator. The program allows Zoom's enterprise customers to "Bring Your Own Carrier" (BYOC), which unbundles telephony from Zoom's UCaaS platform and Zoom Phone, and work directly with Bandwidth for SIP trunking and emergency services across Bandwidth's global software-driven network.

"Bandwidth is an important partner in our strategy to empower customers with more choice and flexibility to meet their needs as they migrate to the cloud with Zoom," said Josh Stanley, Zoom Phone Strategic Programs Leader. "Zoom has scaled with Bandwidth as a key network platform from the beginning, and now the global reach and reliability of their software-driven network can help our customers scale in this new program."

Bandwidth's participation in the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange program as an enhanced cloud peering collaborator is yet another example of how Bandwidth is providing BYOC solutions to enterprise customers to increase scalability and flexibility in the move to the cloud. The company now provides BYOC solutions across three multi-vendor platform stacks: Zoom, Microsoft Teams and RingCentral . This underscores Bandwidth's commitment to help large enterprises simplify cloud migrations, consolidate PSTN replacement across the globe, maintain compliance with evolving regulations, and integrate PSTN access—all from a single, global provider.

"We're joining this new program to provide a resilient solution with a frictionless experience to Zoom's customers," said Ryan Henley, Bandwidth's Chief Customer Officer. "With Zoom, enterprises considering a cloud-based phone system now have greater flexibility to meet complex needs. As the migration to the cloud accelerates, Bandwidth's cloud-native network is the choice to provide access to 60+ countries reaching over 90 percent of world GDP. At the same time, Bandwidth's dynamic location routing technology enables enterprises to meet critical requirements for E911 in the U.S., such as Kari's Law and RAY BAUM's Act, and we also support emergency services requirements in other regions of the world."

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by a network reaching 60+ countries covering 90 percent of global GDP, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. With more than 20 years in the technology space, Bandwidth offers a robust selection of APIs built around our global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

