Redbox Expands Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) Streaming Service With Hundreds of Hours of Content From Award-Winning Oscilloscope Laboratories

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has partnered with film production and distributor Oscilloscope Laboratories to bring hundreds of hours of content to its rapidly growing Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) streaming service. Films that will be offered include We Need to Talk about Kevin, The Messenger, and Howl. They can be viewed anytime, completely free via the Redbox® app via Roku, Vizio, Samsung, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.

Oscilloscope Laboratories is well-known for producing high-quality films – many of which have won or have been nominated for Academy and Golden Globe Awards. Redbox will begin offering:

We Need to Talk About Kevin – Kevin's mother (Academy Award-winner Tilda Swinton) struggles to love her strange child (Jasper Newell), despite the increasingly dangerous things he says and does as he grows up. But Kevin is just getting started, and his final act will be beyond anything anyone imagined. Directed by Lynne Ramsay, We Need to Talk About Kevin also stars John C. Reilly

The Messenger – Academy and Golden Globe Award Nominated, The Messenger, stars Woody Harrelson as an American soldier who struggles with an ethical dilemma when he becomes involved with a fallen officer's widow. Directed by Oren Moverman, The Messenger also stars Ben Foster, Samantha Morton, and Jena Malone

Howl – Starring James Franco, Howl explores the 1957 obscenity trial of the 20th-century American poet Allen Ginsberg's noted poem of the same name. Written and directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, the film also stars Aaron Tveit, Jon Hamm, and David Strathairn.

Additional titles include the heartwarming and tearful documentary Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father, sci-fi psychological thriller Coherence, and drama Wendy and Lucy

"Oscilloscope has created some of the most innovative content in Hollywood," said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. "We're thrilled to bring hundreds of hours of their movies to our Redbox customers completely free."

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

About Oscilloscope Laboratories

Oscilloscope Laboratories is a film production and distribution entity launched in 2008 by Adam Yauch of Beastie Boys. Yauch modeled the company after the indie record labels he grew up around, choosing films and releasing them with the same artistic integrity with which they were made. The company, an extension of Yauch's recording studio of the same name, has an in-house DVD distribution and production arm, and its paper packaging is reminiscent of the heyday of LP record jackets. Previous and current releases include Lynne Ramsay's Golden Globe®-nominated WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN starring Tilda Swinton and John C. Reilly; Kelly Reichardt's MEEK'S CUTOFF starring Michelle Williams; Ciro Guerra's Oscar®-nominated EMBRACE OF THE SERPENT; Ceyda Torun's KEDI; Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio's MAY IT LAST: A PORTRAIT OF THE AVETT BROTHERS; Josephine Decker's MADELINE'S MADELINE; Hassan Fazili and Emelie Mahdavian's MIDNIGHT TRAVELER; Jon Kasbe's WHEN LAMBS BECOME LIONS; Ben Mullinkosson's DON'T BE A DICK ABOUT IT; Jack Henry Robbins's VHYes; a restoration of Horace B. Jenkins's CANE RIVER; Alex Thompson's SAINT FRANCES; Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra's THE INFILTRATORS; Lara Jean Gallagher's CLEMENTINE; Makoto Nagahisa's WE ARE LITTLE ZOMBIES; Reiner Holzemer's MARTIN MARGIELA: IN HIS OWN WORDS; Matthew Rankin's THE TWENTIETH CENTURY; a new restoration of Tom Noonan's WHAT HAPPENED WAS…; Garin Hovannisian's TRUTH TO POWER; Jessie Barr's SOPHIE JONES; Marshall Burnette's SILO; Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt's NO ORDINARY MAN; and hundreds more. Upcoming releases include: Daniel Hymanson's SO LATE SO SOON; Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier's THE VELVET QUEEN; Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis's THE TALE OF KING CRAB; and Nathalie Álvarez Mesén's CLARA SOLA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005185/en/