Illumina Accelerator Invests in Seven Genomics Startups for Third Global Cycle

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) has selected seven new genomics companies to join the third global funding cycle of Illumina Accelerator. The global company creation engine, focused on partnering with entrepreneurs to build breakthrough genomics startups, invested in four companies for the 3rd funding cycle of Illumina Accelerator Cambridge, UK and three companies for the 13th funding cycle of Illumina Accelerator San Francisco Bay Area.

"The global reach of Illumina Accelerator is demonstrated by our investment in these seven diverse startups from six countries," said Amanda Cashin, PhD, co-founder and Global Head of Illumina For Startups. "This diversity is testament to the strength and breadth of the talented entrepreneurs around the world focused on unlocking the power of the genome to improve human health and beyond."

During two, six-month funding cycles per year, Illumina Accelerator provides the selected startups with access to seed investment, access to Illumina sequencing systems and reagents, as well as business guidance, genomics expertise, and fully operational lab space adjacent to Illumina's campuses in Cambridge, UK or the San Francisco Bay Area. The newest companies to join Illumina Accelerator's portfolio of genomics startups include:

Illumina Accelerator Cambridge

BIXBIO LIMITED , a genomics startup from South Africa , is focused on unlocking the potential of diverse genetic data in Africa to transform the field of precision medicine.

a genomics startup from , is focused on unlocking the potential of diverse genetic data in to transform the field of precision medicine. EpiCombi.AI Limited , a genomics signature-driven therapeutics spinout from Oxford University , is overcoming epigenetic barriers in cancer complexity through the creation of AI-derived, network-acting multi-targeted drugs.

a genomics signature-driven therapeutics spinout from , is overcoming epigenetic barriers in cancer complexity through the creation of AI-derived, network-acting multi-targeted drugs. Genegoggle Sp. z o.o. , a biotech company from Poland , leverages multi-dimensional genomic and epigenetic elements to discover novel therapeutics and intelligent systems to improve human health.

a biotech company from , leverages multi-dimensional genomic and epigenetic elements to discover novel therapeutics and intelligent systems to improve human health. NewStem Ltd., a cancer therapeutics and diagnostics company from Israel , is developing genetic-based products utilizing a proprietary haploid human embryonic stem cells library of mutations.

Illumina Accelerator SF Bay Area

ImYoo Inc. , a direct-to-consumer single-cell transcriptomics company from the California Institute of Technology , aims to deliver personalized, biology-driven health insights by connecting people with similar immune profiles to share their health journeys.

a direct-to-consumer single-cell transcriptomics company from the , aims to deliver personalized, biology-driven health insights by connecting people with similar immune profiles to share their health journeys. Solena Ag , Inc. , an agriculture biotech company from Mexico , is commercializing innovative methods and proprietary biological solutions tailored to each farm, soil or region to improve crop profitability and soil health.

, an agriculture biotech company from , is commercializing innovative methods and proprietary biological solutions tailored to each farm, soil or region to improve crop profitability and soil health. Yali Biosciences Inc., a food tech company from San Francisco Bay Area , uses synthetic biology and genomics tools to make climate-smart, sustainable foods.

"Our newest investments demonstrate the depth and breadth of genomics applications across the globe," said Alex Aravanis, MD, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, Head of Research and Product Development at Illumina. "These seven genomics startups are focused on discovering breakthrough therapeutics, diagnostics, and direct to consumer applications to transform human health and beyond."

Illumina Accelerator is accepting applications for the next global funding cycle, which are due by October 1, 2021. Through a single, global application process, Illumina Accelerator will select up to five companies in each location. To learn more and apply, please visit our website.

About Illumina For Startups

Illumina for Startups is focused solely on creating an innovation ecosystem for the genomics industry by partnering with leading venture capital investors and entrepreneurs to create, launch, and grow genomics startups. Illumina for Startups initiatives include Illumina Accelerator, founded in 2014, and Sequoia Capital China Intelligent Healthcare Genomics Incubator, Powered by Illumina, launching Fall 2021. Illumina Accelerator is a company creation engine co-located with Illumina research and development sites in San Francisco Bay Area and Cambridge, UK. Illumina Accelerator has invested in 61 genomics startups from across the globe, which have collectively raised over $1 billion in venture capital funding. For more information, visit our website.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

