Illumina Accelerator Invests in Seven Genomics Startups for Third Global Cycle

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Illumina Accelerator Invests in Seven Genomics Startups for Third Global Cycle

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Diverse investments from Israel, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, United Kingdom and United States

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) has selected seven new genomics companies to join the third global funding cycle of Illumina Accelerator. The global company creation engine, focused on partnering with entrepreneurs to build breakthrough genomics startups, invested in four companies for the 3rd funding cycle of Illumina Accelerator Cambridge, UK and three companies for the 13th funding cycle of Illumina Accelerator San Francisco Bay Area.

Illumna_Meeting_Room.jpg

"The global reach of Illumina Accelerator is demonstrated by our investment in these seven diverse startups from six countries," said Amanda Cashin, PhD, co-founder and Global Head of Illumina For Startups. "This diversity is testament to the strength and breadth of the talented entrepreneurs around the world focused on unlocking the power of the genome to improve human health and beyond."

During two, six-month funding cycles per year, Illumina Accelerator provides the selected startups with access to seed investment, access to Illumina sequencing systems and reagents, as well as business guidance, genomics expertise, and fully operational lab space adjacent to Illumina's campuses in Cambridge, UK or the San Francisco Bay Area. The newest companies to join Illumina Accelerator's portfolio of genomics startups include:

Illumina Accelerator Cambridge

  • BIXBIO LIMITED, a genomics startup from South Africa, is focused on unlocking the potential of diverse genetic data in Africa to transform the field of precision medicine.
  • EpiCombi.AI Limited, a genomics signature-driven therapeutics spinout from Oxford University, is overcoming epigenetic barriers in cancer complexity through the creation of AI-derived, network-acting multi-targeted drugs.
  • Genegoggle Sp. z o.o., a biotech company from Poland, leverages multi-dimensional genomic and epigenetic elements to discover novel therapeutics and intelligent systems to improve human health.
  • NewStem Ltd., a cancer therapeutics and diagnostics company from Israel, is developing genetic-based products utilizing a proprietary haploid human embryonic stem cells library of mutations.

Illumina Accelerator SF Bay Area

  • ImYoo Inc., a direct-to-consumer single-cell transcriptomics company from the California Institute of Technology, aims to deliver personalized, biology-driven health insights by connecting people with similar immune profiles to share their health journeys.
  • Solena Ag, Inc., an agriculture biotech company from Mexico, is commercializing innovative methods and proprietary biological solutions tailored to each farm, soil or region to improve crop profitability and soil health.
  • Yali Biosciences Inc., a food tech company from San Francisco Bay Area, uses synthetic biology and genomics tools to make climate-smart, sustainable foods.

"Our newest investments demonstrate the depth and breadth of genomics applications across the globe," said Alex Aravanis, MD, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, Head of Research and Product Development at Illumina. "These seven genomics startups are focused on discovering breakthrough therapeutics, diagnostics, and direct to consumer applications to transform human health and beyond."

Illumina Accelerator is accepting applications for the next global funding cycle, which are due by October 1, 2021. Through a single, global application process, Illumina Accelerator will select up to five companies in each location. To learn more and apply, please visit our website.

About Illumina For Startups

Illumina for Startups is focused solely on creating an innovation ecosystem for the genomics industry by partnering with leading venture capital investors and entrepreneurs to create, launch, and grow genomics startups. Illumina for Startups initiatives include Illumina Accelerator, founded in 2014, and Sequoia Capital China Intelligent Healthcare Genomics Incubator, Powered by Illumina, launching Fall 2021. Illumina Accelerator is a company creation engine co-located with Illumina research and development sites in San Francisco Bay Area and Cambridge, UK. Illumina Accelerator has invested in 61 genomics startups from across the globe, which have collectively raised over $1 billion in venture capital funding. For more information, visit our website.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:
Brian Blanchett
858.291.6421
[email protected]

Media:
Dr. Karen Birmingham
EMEA: +44 7500 105665
US: 646.355.2111
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA07055&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-accelerator-invests-in-seven-genomics-startups-for-third-global-cycle-301377244.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA07055&Transmission_Id=202109150915PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA07055&DateId=20210915
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment