Ocean Winds reduces operating costs by 75% with the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wind energy company deployed 12 applications in 8 months across operations and employee management

PR Newswire

MADRID, Sept. 15, 2021

MADRID, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that Ocean Winds, a leading wind energy company, is using the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform to rapidly automate complex business processes across the company. Using Appian, Ocean Winds has digitized workflows across operations and employee management, delivering 12 applications in 8 months. Combining a low-code automation platform with an agile application development approach has enabled the wind energy company to achieve time savings of more than 25% and cost savings of more than 75%.

Ocean Winds (OW), a joint venture formed in 2019 by EDP Renewables (EDPR) and ENGIE, operates in 8 countries across Europe, the United States, and Asia. Upon formation, the company had to define its operating model while simultaneously mapping and automating its business processes. The need for both development speed and automation power led Ocean Winds to Appian.

"We needed a powerful, agile, and secure tool that would allow us to unite people, processes, and data in a single environment," said José Miguel Mesa Pérez, Business Process Excellence & Communications Director at Ocean Winds. "Appian has exceeded our expectations and given us a complete low-code automation platform that we can adapt to our needs and our own operating model very quickly. We can now create applications in weeks, not months and years."

Ocean Winds has digitized and automated multiple workflows across the business to improve operations by accelerating decision-making and improving productivity by freeing employees from repetitive work. OW for Work is one of Ocean Winds' Appian applications. Previously, Ocean Winds did not have a digital place to track and show work results. This People Management application establishes, evaluates, communicates, and consults employee key performance indicators at all levels. The visual and simple solution creates a streamlined user experience for employees and for management.

"Ocean Winds has demonstrated the versatility of the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform," said Miguel A. Gonzalez Serrano, Area Vice President of Iberia at Appian. "The company has been able to quickly adapt to their customer and business needs, while increasing the speed and efficiency of its operations."

Watch this video to learn why Ocean Winds chose Appian and how it is using the platform to improve maintenance, centralize control and workflow automation. Register for Appian Europe today to join a session by Anglian Water and Ocean Winds on Preparing for the Future of Energy with Low-Code Automation.

About Appian
Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Ocean_Winds_Appian.jpg

Ocean_Winds_uses_Appian.jpg

Appian_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH07145&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocean-winds-reduces-operating-costs-by-75-with-the-appian-low-code-automation-platform-301377202.html

SOURCE Appian

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH07145&Transmission_Id=202109150930PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH07145&DateId=20210915
