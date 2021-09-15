Logo
Flex joins the World Economic Forum to help advance the new era of manufacturing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company furthers its industry-level collaboration, shaping the manufacturing technology and sustainability agenda. CEO Revathi Advaithi now a member of the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders.

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced it has joined the World Economic Forum's Advanced Manufacturing Industry Action Group (AMA), a consortium of leading industrial companies shaping the future of manufacturing. This membership is another important step in Flex's strategic commitment to investing in transformational technologies, practices and groups that enable the evolution of advanced manufacturing. Additionally, deepening Flex's commitment to sustainability, CEO Revathi Advaithi was admitted to the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a prestigious coalition of 110 renowned leaders across key sectors driving positive climate change and economic growth. Flex is the first out of its traditional industry peers to join the growing alliance.

"The manufacturing industry is at a pivotal point in time, and global business leaders need to join forces and leverage the power of our collective technology and capabilities to address the critical issue of climate change," said Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex. "Joining the World Economic Forum Alliance of CEO Climate leaders, along with our company's AMA membership, marks the beginning of a new chapter. We look forward to collaborating with our industry peers to share best practices and work together to accelerate global sustainability and advanced manufacturing practices which will ultimately improve the world."

"The Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders is the only CEO-led community with clear commitments to transition to net-zero. Members believe the private sector has a responsibility to actively engage in global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to help lead the global transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. We are looking forward to Flex's contributions and commitment to sustainability," said Antonia Gawel, Head of the Climate Action, World Economic Forum.

About World Economic Forum and The Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders
Established in 1971 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, WEF is a not-for-profit international organization for public-private cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. AMA, a specific industry action group within WEF, brings together the manufacturing industry's best and brightest minds able to shape the global advancement of manufacturing and accelerate new opportunities for purpose-driven collaboration. Flex joins AMA alongside some of the world's most innovative industrial companies, spanning from machinery and robotics to software and providers of technologies and solutions.

The World Economic Forum Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders was founded in 2014 by high-profile chief executives passionate about the Paris Agreement. Today the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders is made up over one hundred leaders from purpose-driven organizations.

About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Contacts

Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Integrated Communications
(408) 442-1691
[email protected]

Investors & Analysts
David Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
[email protected]

Flex_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF06707&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-joins-the-world-economic-forum-to-help-advance-the-new-era-of-manufacturing-301377451.html

SOURCE Flex

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF06707&Transmission_Id=202109150905PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF06707&DateId=20210915
