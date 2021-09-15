Logo
USANA joint-support supplement earns third seal of approval

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Procosa passes purity tests from ConsumerLab.com

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CL_Seal____GlucosamineTurmeric.jpg

USANA, a leader in cellular nutrition, has once again been recognized with a seal of approval by renowned third-party assessor ConsumerLab.com—this time for Procosa joint-support supplement. It's the third seal Procosa has earned.*

To learn more about USANA and all its award-winning supplements, please visit USANA.com.

"USANA continually strives to create the safest and the highest-quality supplements on the market today," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer.
"The continued recognition for our world class products is a reflection of our commitment to produce high quality products and ensure that what is on the label is in each and every tablet we create."

ConsumerLab.com is an independent tester of the quality, purity, and label accuracy of health and wellness products—each is put through strict testing. To be awarded this seal of approval, USANA's Procosa supplement had to contain 100 percent of the claimed amount of glucosamine and turmeric used to keep joints and cartilage strong and healthy. The supplement also met heavy metal limits and set quality disintegration levels.*

"Procosa is a unique supplement designed to provide nutrients to maintain and protect your joint health," says Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "The Procosa supplement is formulated with the scientifically advanced InCelligence Joint-Support Complex— a combination of vegetarian glucosamine and Meriva®** Bioavailable Curcumin that supports healthy joints."*

Along with Procosa, several other USANA supplements have been certified by ConsumerLab.com, including BiOmega, CoQuinone 30, USANA Probiotic, USANA CellSentials, USANA Vitamin D, USANA Digestive Enzyme, Pure Rest, and Visionex.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**Meriva® is a trademark of Indena S.p.A.

About USANA
USANA (

NYSE:USNA, Financial) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line and active nutrition, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at WhatsUpUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins
Executive Vice President of Marketing
(801) 954-7629
media(at)us.usana(dot)com

USANA_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA06662&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-joint-support-supplement-earns-third-seal-of-approval-301377474.html

SOURCE USANA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA06662&Transmission_Id=202109150923PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA06662&DateId=20210915
