T-Mobile is Turning First Responder Smartphones into Body Cams with Latest Partnership

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

T-Mobile is Turning First Responder Smartphones into Body Cams with Latest Partnership

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), America’s 5G leader, announced a new partnership with Visual Labs so first responders can turn a smartphone into an all-in-one body cam and communications solution. More states are now requiring body worn cameras which can be a significant cost for agencies — especially in small towns or rural areas. Now, through T-Mobile’s groundbreaking Connecting+Heroes+program, a first responder’s smartphone can also become a cost-effective body camera, digital camera, audio recorder and personnel locator, helping public safety agencies improve evidence-gathering and transparency. While body+cameras+can+cost+thousands+of+dollars per first responder1 … T-Mobile’s solution — as little as $45/month per responder device — can bring massive savings to these agencies.

“We launched Connecting Heroes to do more for the first responders we all count on — it started with free 5G on our incredible network, and now we’re adding body cam solutions to their smartphone at an incredible cost savings through our partnership with Visual Labs,” said Mike Katz, EVP of T-Mobile Business Group. “At T-Mobile, we feel it’s our duty to support the men and women who risk it all for us, and we won’t stop innovating to save them money and provide new solutions they need to keep themselves and our communities safe.”

First responders can transmit critical video at a moment’s notice from almost anywhere using T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network. Plus, the Visual Labs solution includes secure cloud storage for videos, photos, audio recordings and evidentiary documents, all accessible via a web-based evidence management platform.

The Visual Labs software application can be added to most Android smartphones, and the first three months are free if a customer chooses a 3-year Visual Labs contract. Customers who engage with T-Mobile by the end of the year will get a special rate of $45/month per device plus a one-time $50 set up fee per device. And through the Connecting Heroes program, agencies can get Samsung 5G phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G all for free with two-year agreements on premium rate plans. Agencies that bring their own compatible Android device can also add the Visual Labs software to the free and $15/month Connecting Heroes plans.

Today’s news comes on the heels of T-Mobile’s latest+upgrades to Connecting Heroes in June where the Un-carrier added preemption along with priority network access, so first responders with WPS (Wireless Priority Service) get unmatched access to our network in an emergency. Plus, T-Mobile unveiled new Connecting Heroes plans with 5G smartphones and rugged devices to choose from.

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers 305 million people across 1.7 million square miles — 4x the geographic coverage of Verizon and nearly 2x AT&T. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing super-fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G covers 165 million people with plans to reach 200 million by the end of the year.

Connecting Heroes is part of T-Mobile’s 10-year commitment to provide free service and 5G access to first responder agencies — all public and non-profit state and local fire, police and EMS departments, and emergency call centers including 911 and public safety answering points (PSAPs) — potentially saving them up to $7 billion through the Un-carrier’s Connecting Heroes program. Since the launch over a year ago, first responder agencies and departments around the country have enjoyed the benefits of free 5G smartphone service with unlimited data. T-Mobile also offers the best discount in wireless for individual first responders and their families — Magenta+First+Responder — with 50% off family lines compared to Magenta.

For more information, please visit www.t-mobile.com%2FVisualLabs and learn more about Connecting Heroes at www.T-Mobile.com%2Fconnectingheroes. Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom %40TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Connecting Heroes is for state & local fire, police, and EMS agencies' first responder lines; eligibility verified. Not intended for continuous bodycam livestreaming or upload. Coverage not available in some areas and may be impacted by emergencies; check your response area. WPS eligibility must be confirmed by USDHS. Completion of calls not guaranteed. 5G devices included via bill credit with new lines and 2-year agreement on select Connecting Heroes plans, plus tax.

Some 5G uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from January to July 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com%2Fen%2Fbenchmarking%2FUSA. Fastest: According to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report July 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period March 16 – June 13, 2021. © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

About Visual Labs

Visual Labs, Inc. is a Menlo Park, California based software company that has developed an application for Android smartphones and a web-based evidence management platform to provide CJIS-compliant body, dash and interview room camera solutions. The Visual Labs solutions are used by law enforcement, private security and other customers all across the United States and internationally.

For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.visuallabsinc.com.

_______________
1 Body-Worn Cameras in Policing: Benefits and Costs, University of Chicago Crime Lab — March 2021

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210915005741r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005741/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment