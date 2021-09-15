GreenSky Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GreenSky, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GSKY

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is fair to GreenSky shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, GreenSky shareholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman common stock for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages GreenSky shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether GreenSky and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for GreenSky shareholders; (2) determine whether Goldman is underpaying for GreenSky; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for GreenSky shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of GreenSky shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

