Home Choice Reopens Store in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Home Choice Store Manager, Brecha Johnson, and her sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Minneapolis an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The newly reopened Home Choice store is back at its original location, at 2208 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN, 55407. To welcome Home Choice back to the neighborhood, members of the Minneapolis community are invited to attend a grand reopening celebration in the parking lot on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. CDT. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

As a part of Home Choice’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to Second Harvest Heartland, a local Minneapolis food bank.

Home Choice operates 17 locations in the state of Minnesota. This Minneapolis location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

