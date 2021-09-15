Logo
Ameren Ranks as a Best Workplace in Manufacturing & Production by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work®

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Employee feedback secures top 20 national ranking for third consecutive year

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 15, 2021

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Already a top employer in the region, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) has once again been recognized by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE magazine as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production, earning the 18th spot among the top 20 companies nationally.

Ameren_Logo.jpg

"We're proud to once again be honored as a best workplace," said Mark Lindgren, senior vice president, corporate communications and chief human resources officer for Ameren Corporation. "There's something special about ending each day knowing that you contribute to meeting a critical need for your family, friends and community. I'm glad that our co-workers continue to feel inspired by this work and empowered to be part of innovating for a more sustainable future."

The award for Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production is based on a 60-question survey conducted with more than 220,000 current employees at companies in the manufacturing and production industry. In that survey, 83% of Ameren employees said Ameren is a great place to work, which is 24% higher than the average U.S. company.

Some of the primary reasons co-workers rank Ameren highly include:

  • A welcoming environment and collaborative teams provide support.
  • Employees are given responsibility and autonomy on the job.
  • Flexibility to maintain a better work-life balance.
  • Ameren's commitment to giving back to the community.

Hallmarks of working at Ameren include a supportive and inclusive culture, and competitive employee benefits and retirement options. Training and mentorship opportunities enable employees to advance in their careers at Ameren. More than half of current employees have a tenure of at least 11 years at the company, with some spending more than three decades at Ameren.

"The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production have shown incredible care for their employees," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "In 2020 and beyond, these companies rewarded the hard and unrelenting work of their employees by creating a safe space for them to thrive in their careers and in their personal lives."

The FORTUNE and Great Place to Work distinction is one of several accolades Ameren has received for its workplace culture this year. DiversityInc ranked Ameren first among U.S. utilities for diversity and inclusion efforts, and the company also earned a perfect score on the Disability Equality Index.

About Ameren Corporation
St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG08201&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-ranks-as-a-best-workplace-in-manufacturing--production-by-fortune-and-great-place-to-work-301377747.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG08201&Transmission_Id=202109151043PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG08201&DateId=20210915
