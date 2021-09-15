Ameren Ranks as a Best Workplace in Manufacturing & Production by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work®

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Already a top employer in the region, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) has once again been recognized by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE magazine as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production, earning the 18th spot among the top 20 companies nationally.

"We're proud to once again be honored as a best workplace," said Mark Lindgren, senior vice president, corporate communications and chief human resources officer for Ameren Corporation. "There's something special about ending each day knowing that you contribute to meeting a critical need for your family, friends and community. I'm glad that our co-workers continue to feel inspired by this work and empowered to be part of innovating for a more sustainable future."

The award for Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production is based on a 60-question survey conducted with more than 220,000 current employees at companies in the manufacturing and production industry. In that survey, 83% of Ameren employees said Ameren is a great place to work, which is 24% higher than the average U.S. company.

Some of the primary reasons co-workers rank Ameren highly include:

A welcoming environment and collaborative teams provide support.

Employees are given responsibility and autonomy on the job.

Flexibility to maintain a better work-life balance.

Ameren's commitment to giving back to the community.

Hallmarks of working at Ameren include a supportive and inclusive culture, and competitive employee benefits and retirement options. Training and mentorship opportunities enable employees to advance in their careers at Ameren. More than half of current employees have a tenure of at least 11 years at the company, with some spending more than three decades at Ameren.

"The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production have shown incredible care for their employees," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "In 2020 and beyond, these companies rewarded the hard and unrelenting work of their employees by creating a safe space for them to thrive in their careers and in their personal lives."

The FORTUNE and Great Place to Work distinction is one of several accolades Ameren has received for its workplace culture this year. DiversityInc ranked Ameren first among U.S. utilities for diversity and inclusion efforts, and the company also earned a perfect score on the Disability Equality Index.

