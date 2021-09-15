Logo
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 26, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KPLT) f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. ("FinServ") securities between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Katapult investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

Katapult claims to be a "next-generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce focused on the non-prime consumer," providing point-of-sale lease-purchase options for non-prime consumers who cannot access traditional financing products.

On June 9, 2021, Katapult became a public company via business combination with FinServ, a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

On August 10, 2021, Katapult issued a press release announcing disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2021 including a net loss of $8.1 million, compared to $5.1 million in net income for the second quarter of 2020. The Company further disclosed that it "observed meaningful [negative] changes in both e-commerce retail sales forecasts and consumer spending behavior" and retracted its full year 2021 guidance, claiming it could not "accurately predict our consumer's buying behaviors for the remainder of the year."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.47, or more than 56%, to close at $4.26 per share on August 10, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) that despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Katapult securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 26, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
[email protected]
www.howardsmithlaw.com

favicon.png?sn=PH07284&sd=2021-09-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-reminder-law-offices-of-howard-g-smith-reminds-investors-of-looming-deadline-in-the-class-action-lawsuit-against-katapult-holdings-inc-kplt-301377063.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH07284&Transmission_Id=202109151100PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH07284&DateId=20210915
