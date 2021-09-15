Greenpro to Invest in Two Pre-STO Projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it is investing in two STO projects approved by CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority in the Philippines) on CryptoSX platform to follow through on it's Pre-STO Investment Program announced in July earlier to drive transformational businesses to build world class blockchain-enabled companies. Both companies will benefit from Greenpro multi-disciplinary team with extensive experience from investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations to blockchain

The two companies are Link Cap International Limited (Link Capital) and Samothrace International Limited (ATM Online).

Link Capital Group is led by Denny Chong, ex-investment banker and serial entrepreneur from Singapore. Link Capital has received strong support from the Singapore government, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in Lao PDR and Temasek Polytechnic to develop a Center of Excellence in Singapore for the research, development, processing and distribution of Agarwood products for the global market. Agarwood is a fragrant dark resinous wood used extensively in incense, perfume, medicine, and distilled into oud oil, etc. with global market of USD15 billion+ with only 30% of this demand being met by existing supply.

ATM online is consumer credit platform based in Vietnam and rapidly expanding to provide services in the Philippines, Sri-Lanka and ASEAN countries. A forerunner in digital finance, ATM online developed its own data modelling and scoring based on AI algorithms to forecast customers' repayment behaviour to enhance risk management and for digital marketing purposes. With over 500,000 registered users and 85,000 successful loan grant since 2017, the business is ready for major regional expansion.

"We are very excited to kick off our Pre-STO Investment Program with Link Capital and ATM online, both have excellent professional management team and are in businesses that are poised to capture significant upside from pent up demand and decentralised finance momentum." Explained by CK Lee, Greenpro CEO. " With Greenpro leadership in the BIMP-EAGA (Brunei/Indonesia/Malaysia/Philippines) Initiative, our STO investee companies will have unique opportunities to fast track and develop business in this new digital finance ecosystem."

About CryptoSX

Empowered by world-leading technologies, CryptoSX is building a cutting-edge crypto exchange platform for STO backed by Fiat/Crypto conversion capabilities. The exchange is the preferred digital platform for companies wishing to tokenize their assets, issue, and trade security tokens. CryptoSX is compliant with all applicable financial and virtual exchange policies and regulation of the Philippine government under CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority) since 2018.

For more information, please visit: www.cryptosx.io and [email protected]

About Link Capital Pte Ltd

Link Capital is a Singapore-based agritech company that is poised to become one of the leading producers of agarwood products in Asia. Link Capital is on a mission to transform ASEAN agarwood plantations into valuable agritech industries, plugged into the global supply chain to meet the increasing demand for quality healthcare and lifestyle products. This will enable stakeholders like the local Governments and communities to improve per capita income and achieve sustainable development goals.

ATM Online

ATM Online is an innovative fintech money lending platform operating in Vietnam and Sri Lanka with focus on broader presence in South-East Asia region, offering 100% online cash instalment loans. ATM Online promotes financial inclusion by issuing loans profitably to borrowers with limited or no credit history based on the proprietary credit risk management and data analytics systems. Its product has no direct competition in the markets of presence with over 2.5 million registered users and almost US$100 million of loans disbursed since 2017.

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ), a Nevada corporation, with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSx for STOs, health and wellness and fine art. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

