AVANGRID's Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, today announced that its joint venture offshore wind project, Vineyard Wind 1, has become the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the United States to reach financial close. The project has closed on an aggregate of approximately $2.3 billion of construction and term loan financing with nine global lending banks.

“Today’s milestone demonstrates the financial community’s confidence in Vineyard Wind 1 and AVANGRID’s sustainability strategy, and more broadly, the U.S. offshore wind industry,” said Dennis V. Arriola, CEO of AVANGRID. “We are proud to pioneer this new industry and demonstrate that offshore wind can be a sound investment, while creating jobs, combating climate change and powering the economies of our coastal communities.”

Financial close enables the 800 megawatt (MW) project to commence construction this fall in order to begin delivering clean electricity to Massachusetts in 2023.

In May, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued a favorable Record of Decision (ROD), the major federal permit required for construction. Since receiving the ROD, the project has successfully received all necessary permits and entered into a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) with the Massachusetts Building Trades for construction. The PLA will support fair, family-supporting wages and workplace protections for the workers building Vineyard Wind 1.

Located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Vineyard Wind 1 is expected to provide enough electricity to power more than 400,000 homes in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, create 3,600 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) job years, reduce electricity rates by approximately $1.4 billion over the first 20 years of operation and reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million metric tons per year.

Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, is a leading developer of onshore wind and solar and is pioneering the development of offshore wind in the U.S. In addition to Vineyard Wind 1, Avangrid Renewables is a partner on Park City Wind, an 804 MW project that will serve the state of Connecticut, as well as on additional lease areas off the coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island to deliver up to 3,500 MW. In the mid-Atlantic, Avangrid Renewables is also developing Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind that has the potential to deliver 2,500 MW of clean energy into Virginia and North Carolina.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $39 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by Forbes and Just Capital as one of the 2021 JUST 100 companies – a list of America’s best corporate citizens – and was ranked number one within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

About Avangrid Renewables: Avangrid Renewables, LLC is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. and part of the IBERDROLA Group. It is a leading renewable energy company in the United States, owning and operating a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities. IBERDROLA, S.A., is an energy pioneer with the largest renewable asset base of any company in the world. Avangrid Renewables is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit www.avangridrenewables.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may relate to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving us and our subsidiaries that are not purely historical and may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” “expect(s),” “believe(s),” “anticipate(s),” “intend(s),” “plan(s),” “estimate(s),” “project(s),” “assume(s),” “guide(s),” “target(s),” “forecast(s),” “are (is) confident that” and “seek(s)” or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives and intentions, outlooks or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, or the impact of legal or regulatory matters on business, results of operations or financial condition of the business and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current reasonable beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of our management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Important factors are discussed and should be reviewed in our Form 10-K and other subsequent filings with the SEC. Specifically, forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the future financial performance, anticipated liquidity and capital expenditures; actions or inactions of local, state or federal regulatory agencies; the ability to recruit and retain a highly qualified and diverse workforce in the competitive labor market; changes in amount, timing, success and ability to complete capital projects; litigation or administrative proceedings, the outcome or settlement of which could adversely affect our business, financial condition, timing or success of development projects, and reputation; adverse developments in general market, business, economic, labor, regulatory and political conditions including, without limitation, the impacts of inflation, deflation, and changing prices and labor costs; the impacts of climate change, fluctuations in weather patterns and extreme weather events; technological developments; the impact of extraordinary external events, such as any cyber breaches or other incidents, grid disturbances, acts of war or terrorism, civil or social unrest, natural disasters, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences; the impact of any change to applicable laws and regulations affecting the ownership and operations of renewable energy generation facilities, respectively, including, without limitation, those relating to the environment and climate change, taxes, price controls, regulatory approval and permitting; the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on business and economic conditions and the pace of recovery from the pandemic; the implementation of changes in accounting standards; adverse publicity or other reputational harm; and other presently unknown unforeseen factors.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, and we encourage you to consult such disclosures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005852/en/