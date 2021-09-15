Fair Pay Workplace Certifies American Airlines, Anthem, Inc. and Four Others as Companies Achieving Pay Equity

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Pay Workplace (FPW), the trusted symbol of pay equity around the world, today announced it has certified six companies, including American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) and Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) as Fair Pay Workplaces. Each company has undergone a rigorous evaluation of their data and practices via a transparent set of rules and standards, and has committed to following a tailored action plan building upon their fair pay practices.

"Pay equity is measurable and calculable -- and simply checking a box and claiming its achievement is no longer acceptable to employees, shareholders and other stakeholders," said Heidi Durham, executive director of Fair Pay Workplace. "These companies that have been awarded certification are leading the way in ensuring equal pay for equal work throughout their organizations. They have demonstrated their commitment to working toward pay equity through ongoing analyses and are working in partnership with FPW to drive the achievement of their tailored action plans. Their employees and stakeholders should be proud."

The inaugural class of companies to achieve Fair Pay Workplace certification are:

American Airlines

Anthem

Databricks

NerdWallet

Sellen Construction

University of California, Irvine

Once-a-year, backroom analyses can be costly and time consuming, and most critically, fail to address the underlying causes of inequity. Corporate leaders are now looking beyond antiquated methodologies toward data-driven approaches that empower them to actively monitor discrepancies, communicate insightfully with employees and work toward addressing the underlying causes of inequity within their organization.

The FPW's Pay Equity Review is applicable to domestic and multinational entities alike, as it allows global employers to group and compare compensation for employees based on their country of residence. For the analysis, measurement and remediation planning of all companies striving for certification, FPW utilizes Syndio 's PayEQ software to perform its analysis as it gives FPW a true and ongoing look at a company's pay data vs. a moment-in-time view. Syndio is an Equity Tech company and is the technology partner of Fair Pay Workplace.

Fair Pay Workplace is a 501c3 and 501c6 nonprofit organization with a mission to dismantle pay disparities based on gender, race, and their intersection to create sustained fair pay in the workplace. FPW is also a membership organization and voice of pay equity for employers and employees. Fair Pay Workplace Certification recognizes organizations dedicated to true and ongoing pay equity using a set of rules and standards defined by an alliance of experts from forward-thinking corporations, academia, human resources, data science, DEI and the legal field. The guidelines they have established lay the foundation for a transparent and trusted criteria assessment based on the endorsed methodology of the Fair Pay Workplace.

"At American, our purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Our work as an airline makes the world a smaller, more inclusive place, and our strength lies in having a team that represents the diverse communities and customers we serve. One of the best ways to care for our team is to be a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion, and pay equity is a cornerstone of this work. We are committed to maintaining pay equity through our policies and regular reviews of compensation. These reviews are specifically for our management and support staff team, as our frontline team members' pay is organically aligned through collective-bargaining agreements. We are tremendously proud to achieve Fair Pay Workplace certification, but to be clear, this is not the end of our pay-equity journey." – Cole Brown, Chief People Officer of American Airlines

"Anthem is committed to diversity and inclusion and to building a more equitable world – and it is incumbent upon us to lead, starting with fair pay for our own associates. As the trusted symbol of pay equity around the world, the mission of Fair Pay Workplace resonates deeply with Anthem. Fair pay is not only the right thing to do, it is critical to our ability to provide rewarding and fulfilling careers to transform whole health, simplify healthcare, and have a deeper impact in our communities, where our associates live and work." - Gail K. Boudreaux, President and CEO of Anthem, Inc.

"At Databricks, transparency, inclusivity and the power of data are at the heart of everything we do. We are honored to be recognized among the first Fair Pay Workplaces and believe we all still have progress to make. I am immensely proud of team Databricks and the work being done to build an equitable, inclusive culture where innovation flourishes." - Ali Ghodsi, CEO and Co-Founder of Databricks

"At NerdWallet, we aspire to foster an inclusive culture that allows all our employees to grow their skills, contribute, and thrive with the confidence of belonging. We are honored to be amongst the first Fair Pay Workplace certified companies. This effort gets us a step closer to our ongoing commitment to our employees and keeps us accountable to ensure we always have best practices put in place." - Lynee Luque, VP of People at NerdWallet

"Getting serious about pay equity and introducing rigorous third-party statistical measures is an important step forward for defining and testing what it looks like to have gender and racial pay equity. Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion has greater impact when pay decisions are tested and validated with an equity lens – and when that robust analysis is being applied in every job offer and promotion Sellen makes." - Scott Redman, CEO of Sellen Construction

"UCI has a reputation for being a thought leader and innovator in higher education human resources. Being one of the first top ten public universities to implement third-party verified fair pay practices is another example of how we strive to provide fair and equitable treatment to all our co-workers." - Ramona Agrela, Chief Human Resources Officer and Vice Chancellor of UCI

About Fair Pay Workplace

Fair Pay Workplace is a nonprofit organization with a mission to dismantle pay disparities based on gender, race, and ethnicity to create sustained fair pay in the workplace. FPW offers the Fair Pay Workplace Certification, the trusted symbol of pay equity around the world. Using a methodology developed by experts, FPW offers the decisive measures necessary to enable real progress toward fair pay in today's workplaces. Visit https://fairpayworkplace.org to learn more.

