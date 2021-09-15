4 Tech Stocks for Growth-Focused Investors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4 Tech Stocks for Growth-Focused Investors

These companies have improved quarterly sales and net income substantially

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Sep 15, 2021

Summary

  • Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Datto Holding Corp, Tower Semiconductor Ltd and Veeco Instruments Inc are drawing the interest of technology investors seeking growth.
  • Wall Street believes their share prices will improve over the months ahead.
Article's Main Image

The following four tech stocks saw their quarterly revenue and net income improve significantly on a year-over-year basis, drawing the interest of growth-focused investors. Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have recommended positive ratings for these companies, indicating they expect their share prices to improve over the next several months.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp

The first stock that meets the criteria is Lattice Semiconductor Corp (

LSCC, Financial), a Hillsboro, Oregon-based developer and global seller of semiconductors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp saw its quarterly revenue increase by more than 25% year over year to $125.91 million as of the June 2021 quarter. The quarterly revenue was $100.59 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company recorded net income of $21.84 million for the quarter, which was a nearly 106% increase from the net income of $10.63 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock price was trading at $65.20 per share at close on Sept. 14 following a 125.45% increase over the past year for a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a 52-week range of $26.14 to $65.76.

1438173079032303616.png

Lattice Semiconductor Corp does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $61.30 per share.

Datto Holding Corp

The second stock that meets the criteria is Datto Holding Corp (

MSP, Financial). Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company is a provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions, helping small and medium-sized businesses to protect their servers and workstations, minimize downtime and synchronize files across platforms. The company’s portfolio also includes various networking products such as access points, switches and edge routers, as well as business management products.

Datto Holding Corp saw its quarterly revenue increase by 21.8% year over year to about $151.6 million as of the June 2021 quarter, up from $124.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Datto Holding Corp recorded net income of nearly $17 million for the quarter, which represented a 92.3% jump from the net income of nearly $9 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock was trading at $24.37 per share at close on Sept. 14 following a 10.07% drop that occurred over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a 52-week range of $22.30 to $33.46.

1438173082119311360.png

Datto Holding Corp does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 2 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock holds a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of about $33.20 per share.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd

The third company that meets the criteria is Tower Semiconductor Ltd (

TSEM, Financial), a Migdal Haemek, Israel-based manufacturer and global marketer of analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd has recorded revenue of $362.14 million for the June 2021 quarter. This represented a nearly 17% jump from $310.1 million recorded in the same quarter of the prior year.

The net income was $30.87 million in the quarter, representing a 61.6% jump from the net income of $19.1 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock was trading at around $31.20 per share at close on Sept. 14 after it increased by nearly 63% over the prior 12 months, determining a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a 52-week range of $17.61 to $34.45.

1438173084598145024.png

Currently, Tower Semiconductor Ltd doesn’t pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $37.75 per share.

Veeco Instruments Inc

The fourth stock that makes the cut is Veeco Instruments Inc (

VECO, Financial), a Plainview, New York-based developer and provider of semiconductor and thin film process equipment to global producers of electronic devices.

Veeco Instruments Inc saw its most recent quarterly revenue increase by approximately 48.4% year over year, reaching $146.34 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $98.64 million for the prior-year quarter.

Veeco Instruments Inc posted net income of $6.35 million for the quarter in question, which was a positive switch from the net loss of $8.3 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock traded at $21.98 per share at close on Sept. 14 after it rose by 79.31% over the past year for a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a 52-week range of $10.88 to $25.70.

1438173086997286912.png

Veeco Instruments Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and 2 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $28.67 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment