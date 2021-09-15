What Is the Opportunity Cost of Selling?

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

What Is the Opportunity Cost of Selling?

There's more to selling an investment than valuation

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Sep 15, 2021

Summary

  • It is easy to buy a stock, but it is far harder to sell.
  • Investors need to consider the opportunity cost of selling.
Article's Main Image

One of the biggest challenges investors face is knowing when to sell a stock.

Deciding to buy a stock is relatively easy. There are many different reasons why investors would buy a stock. It could be because it looks cheap or because it has the potential to change the world.

They could just be hoping it will go up, and they will be able to sell it to another investor or the company will be taken over (some investors might argue this is not actually investing, but speculation).

Deciding when to sell an investment is far more complicated. If it is a mistake, it is difficult to admit making one and sell up in order to move on.

If the investment has been a success, it's difficult to say when it will be fully valued. And if it's a buy-and-hold play, it's difficult to say if the stock has become overvalued and if it will struggle to grow into its current valuation.

One approach investors can use to overcome the issue of when to sell a successful investment is to use a valuation framework, which is continually updated based on the company's fundamentals. This requires a lot of time and effort, and many investors might not be willing to revisit the thesis continually.

But this approach does have drawbacks. The problem with selling any investment is that it will usually need to be replaced. Investors need to consider this when trying to establish whether or not it is a good time to sell.

Finding a new investment

In 1996, at Berkshire Hathaway's (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) annual shareholder meeting, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) explained this conundrum when discussing if he would ever sell holdings when they reached egregious valuations:

"You can really hold them at extraordinary levels if it's too hard to find --you're not going to find businesses that are as good. So then you have to say, 'Am I going to get a chance to buy back the same business at a lot lower price? Or am I going to buy something that's almost as good at a lot lower price?' We don't think we're very good at doing that. We'd rather just sit and hold the business and pretend the stock market doesn't exist."

This is something investors need to consider when selling an investment. What's the opportunity cost of selling that investment? Every action we take as investors increases the chance of something going wrong.

For example, let's say there's always a 50-50 chance of picking a good investment. For every winning stock, there's going to be a loser as well.

In this simplistic example, there's no point selling a successful investment when there is a 50% chance that the next investment will end up costing you money.

That being said, it may be sensible to sell an investment if it no longer offers the kind of returns one might be seeking or its business model has changed so much, its potential has diminished significantly.

There's no formula an investor can use to work out if it is time to sell an investment. However, one can reduce the risk of something going wrong with research and using probabilities. All we can do is try to swing the odds of success in our favor.

Buffett tries to do this by sitting on stocks and ignoring the market. That may be a suitable approach for many other investors as well. Still, if one does have to sell a holding, it is important to evaluate the opportunity cost of doing so and the probabilities of success versus failure in another investment.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long BRK.B
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment