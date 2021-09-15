Logo
Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified Thin Film Wraparound Chip Resistors Combine High Power Ratings to 2.5 W With Superior Moisture Resistance

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Offered in the 1206 and 2512 Case Sizes, Devices Deliver Precision Performance With Low TCR Down to ± 25 ppm/°C and Tolerance to ± 0.1 %

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified, high power thin film wraparound chip resistors. The Vishay Dale Thin Film PHPA series devices combine power ratings of 1.0 W and 2.5 W in the 1206 and 2512 case sizes, respectively, with a self-passivated tantalum nitride film for superior moisture resistance.

The devices released today will be used in automotive power supplies, braking systems, on-board chargers, and motor deflection circuits, in addition to industrial test and measurement equipment. For precision performance in these applications, the resistors combine their high power ratings with low absolute TCR down to ± 25 ppm/°C and tolerances down to ± 0.1 %.

PHPA series devices offer a resistance range from 10 Ω to 30.1 kΩ, low noise of less than -30 dB, low voltage coefficients of < 0.1 ppm/V, and a working voltage of 200 V. Featuring a high purity ceramic substrate, the resistors are designed with enlarged backside terminations to reduce the thermal resistance between the topside resistor layer and the solder joint on the PCB.

The devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and flame-resistant in accordance with UL 94 V-0. They operate over a wide temperature range of -55 °C to +155 °C.

Samples of the PHPA series are available now. Production quantities are available from franchised distributors, with lead times of 10 to 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?60160 (PHPA)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719793177466

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified, thin film wraparound chip resistors. The Vishay Dale Thin Film PHPA series devices combine high power ratings to 2.5 W with superior moisture resistance in the 1206 and 2512 case sizes - https://bit.ly/3nCEIei

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

