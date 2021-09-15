HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Investors of Deadline in Pending Securities Class Action, Advises Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Investors of Deadline in Pending Securities Class Action, Advises Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Cassava Sciences, Inc. ( SAVA) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Sept. 14, 2020 – Aug. 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 26, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SAVA
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
844-916-0895

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (

SAVA, Financial) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting the company’s claims of efficacy for its Alzheimer’s drug (simufilam) were overstated and biased.

Specifically, Defendants falsely (1) claimed that results from an interim analysis of simufilam demonstrated that patients’ cognition and behavior scores both improved following six months of simufilam treatment, and (2) touted an FDA meeting they stated supported green-lighting a Phase 3 trial beginning in the second half of 2021

The truth began to emerge on Aug. 24, 2021, when reports surfaced that a citizen petition was submitted to the FDA asking the FDA to halt all ongoing studies with simufilam while the agency verifies data the company has submitted so far. The petition raises serious concerns about the quality and integrity of the laboratory-based studies surrounding this drug candidate. The petition further identified “errors and anomalies” in the data “of a sufficient frequency and magnitude to strongly suggest scientific misconduct.”

On Aug. 25, 2021, Cassava tried to blame another company (Quanterix) and said Quanterix generated the data from Alzheimer’s patients that was presented at the recent Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (“AAIC”).

These events sent the price of Cassava common stock plummeting $46.98, or down almost 40%, by Aug. 26, 2021.

Then, on Aug. 27, 2021, Quanterix revealed that Cassava provided it with the data for testing, neither Quanterix nor its employees interpreted the results, and neither provided data charts Cassava presented at the AAIC.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Cassava manipulated clinical data for simufilam,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Cassava and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Cassava should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

ti?nf=ODMyNjY2MiM0NDA3NDY4IzIwMTg1MzI=
Hagens-Berman-Sobol-Shapiro-LL.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment