Sherwin-Williams Names Minority Construction Management Firms for New Global Headquarters and R&D Center Project

CLEVELAND, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is pleased to announce five firms that have been selected for the minority construction management role for the Building Our Future project, which includes the new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and the new R&D center in Brecksville. Additional firms are expected to be added for multiple roles as the project progresses, including design and landscape architects.

The initial set of selected firms will provide construction management services, with four of the five also providing skilled trades employees that are able to perform activities such as carpentry, millwork and painting. The firms are based in Northeast Ohio and are either minority-owned or female-owned. The companies joining the project are:



Adrian Maldonado & Associates

& Associates The AKA Team

Ozanne Construction Company, Inc.

R. L. Hill Management Services, Inc.

Regency Construction Services, Inc.

"We are excited to welcome these talented firms to the Building Our Future project and work together to create exceptional facilities that will further ignite innovation, creativity and collaboration," said John G. Morikis, Sherwin-Williams Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We understand the impact these sites will have on our community. Since the beginning of this project, it has been our goal to involve local organizations, especially those that are minority owned and female owned, throughout the design and construction processes. We look forward to announcing the involvement of additional minority-owned, female-owned and small businesses as we move forward."

"Being part of the Building Our Future project represents a great opportunity to further develop our firm, while working on this once in a lifetime venture. We commend Sherwin-Williams for engaging with us early in the process and appreciate the deliberate approach used in qualifying and selecting the minority construction management firms," commented Adrian Maldonado, President of Adrian Maldonado and Associates.

Sherwin-Williams is committed to inclusion, diversity and equity and has extended this commitment to the Building Our Future project. Since announcing the project, the Company has worked proactively with community, city, county and state leaders, along with local organizations and trade partners to identify and create opportunities for minority-owned, female-owned and small businesses to participate.

Dominic Ozanne, President of Ozanne Construction Company, Inc. stated, "The level of community engagement by Sherwin-Williams and Welty | Gilbane with our firm has been outstanding. The project team was consistent in their approach, were transparent with us throughout the entire review process and worked tirelessly to ensure a positive and productive outcome."

Additionally, Sherwin-Williams has collaborated with the City of Cleveland, the City of Brecksville, Cuyahoga County, the State of Ohio and the Port Authority, to establish and publish requirements for inclusion, diversity and equity, community engagement and community participation related to the project. The Company is committed to meeting or exceeding those requirements and will regularly report on the project's progress.

"We couldn't be more excited to be part of this significant and impactful project. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to enhance our firm's experience with a project of this scope, which in turn will expand our firm's resume," commented Tari Rivera, President of Regency Construction Services, Inc.

Sherwin-Williams plans to invest a minimum of $600 million to build both the headquarters and R&D facilities. The new global headquarters will be approximately 1,000,000-square-feet in size. The new R&D center in Brecksville will be approximately 600,000-square-feet in size.

Combined, the two facilities will house more than 3,500 employees with room to accommodate future growth. Sherwin-Williams estimates it will add a minimum of 400 jobs at these facilities over time, an increase of 11 percent to the Company's current local workforce. Many of these jobs will include professional staff, engineers and chemists.

For ongoing updates on the Company's new global headquarters and new R&D center, please visit buildingourfuture.com.

Firms that are interested in working on the Building Our Future project should register at buildingourfuture.gilbaneco.com/.

ABOUT THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The Company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 5,000 Company-operated stores and facilities, while the Company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.

