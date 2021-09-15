Logo
Barbie®: A Cultural Icon Exhibition Launching in Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition is opening October 2021 in Las Vegas, NV!

The Exhibition will highlight the six-decade evolution and the making of a global icon.

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusion Projects, and Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), announced today Barbie®: A Cultural Icon, the first Barbie doll exhibition to tour in the United States, will launch on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip inside The Shops at Crystals.

Barbie_A_Cultural_Icon_PR.jpg

Opening in October 2021, the exhibition will honor over sixty years of fashion and inspiration, showcasing how Barbie is more than just a doll; she is a cultural icon. The exhibition will display the very first Barbie doll produced in 1959 and lead guests through the decades, paying homage to Barbie and the world around her. The exhibition will also feature 150+ vintage dolls, artifacts, and life-sized fashion pieces that will come to life through tastefully custom-themed displays. Video media and interviews with Barbie designers will expand the narrative. Additional tour dates to come.

Barbie has always been at the intersection of fashion and pop culture and continues to represent global diversity in the fashion doll aisle by showcasing a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion. Named the 2020 Top Global Toy Property of the Year, according to the NPD group,* the brand engages consumers through new product innovation, cultural relevance, digital dialog, and the celebration of female role models. As the original muse and ultimate canvas, Barbie also received the Board of Director's Tribute at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards and has served as creative inspiration to more than 150 designers.

"We are excited to partner with Illusion Projects to bring Barbie®: A Cultural Icon to Las Vegas." said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. "Barbie is a brand that has evolved through generations and we can't wait for fans of all ages to take a journey through time with us!"

"Barbie has an amazing and inspiring history. There is a real sense of nostalgia when you see what was happening in the world, and in Barbie's world, when you were a kid – and then follow the story to how she's impacting our world today." said Tim Clothier, CEO Illusion Projects Inc.

Pete Housley, exhibition Executive Director said, "So much of the entertainment and fashion culture of Las Vegas is mirrored in the generations of Barbie. The Barbie Exhibition is perfectly positioned in the middle of The Shops at Crystals alongside many of the world-famous fashion brands that Barbie has worn through the decades."

To purchase tickets or for more information on Barbie: A Cultural Icon, please visit www.barbieexpo.com

The safety of Mattel and Illusion Projects employees and consumers is the top priority. Mattel is pleased to support the launch of Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition in accordance with all local safety regulations and guidelines.

*Source: The NPD Group/ Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Dollar Sales, January-December 2020

About Mattel, Inc.
Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and Mega®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

About Illusion Projects
Illusion Projects is a creative design and production company. Working with industry leaders such as Meow Wolf, Spiegelworld, Caesars Entertainment, and Cirque du Soleil; they specialize in the production, design, and fabrication of exciting experiences and theatrical entertainment. As a creative company, they believe in pulling together intrigue, spectacle, education, and fascination; to deliver lasting memories and amazing adventures.

Media Contact:
Denise Kraft
CEO of Verge Public Relations
(206)852-1656
[email protected]

Niki Kazakos
[email protected]

Kristine Karaca
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA07693&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barbie-a-cultural-icon-exhibition-launching-in-las-vegas-at-the-shops-at-crystals-301377189.html

SOURCE Mattel, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA07693&Transmission_Id=202109151200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA07693&DateId=20210915
