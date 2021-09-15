Raven Industries Shareholders Approve Transaction With CNH Industrial

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Raven Industries Shareholders Approve Transaction With CNH Industrial

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Raven+Industries%2C+Inc.(the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced that, at a special meeting held on September 15, 2021, its shareholders voted strongly to approve the pending transaction with CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI). More than 71% of the outstanding shares of Raven voted, and of the shares that voted, over 99% voted in favor of the transaction with CNH Industrial.

Dan Rykhus, Raven President & Chief Executive Officer, said, “We thank our shareholders for their strong support of this transaction. We look forward to working with the CNH Industrial team to close the transaction.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and acceptance by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) of a signed commitment letter.

The final voting results will be reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, after certification by Raven’s inspector of elections.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to Raven and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as its legal advisor.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense solutions, and the company’s groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in areas like farming, national defense, and scientific research. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, and unmatched service. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fravenind.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, not past or historical events. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "should," "estimate," "predict," "project," "would," "will," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions when made, there is no assurance that such assumptions are correct or that these expectations will be achieved. Assumptions involve important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect results in the future. This includes the risk of the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could delay or prevent closing of the proposed transaction, or the merger, or give rise to the termination of the Agreement and Plan of Merger between the Company and CNH Industrial N.V. In addition, other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to weather conditions, which could affect sales and profitability in some of the Company's primary markets, such as agriculture and construction and oil and gas drilling; or changes in raw material availability, commodity prices, competition, technology or relationships with the Company's largest customers, risks and uncertainties relating to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, development of new technologies to satisfy customer requirements, possible development of competitive technologies, ability to scale production of new products without negatively impacting quality and cost, risks of operating in foreign markets, risks relating to acquisitions, including risks of integration or unanticipated liabilities or contingencies, and ability to finance investment and net working capital needs for new development projects, any of which could adversely impact any of the Company's product lines, risks of litigation, as well as other risks described in Item 1A., Risk Factors, of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the Company disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. Past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results or trends in future periods.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210915005950r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005950/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment