Award-Winning Comedian Jane Lynch to Appear in PLAYSTUDIOS myVEGAS Bingo App as a 'Celebrity Caller'

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Award-Winning Comedian Jane Lynch to Appear in PLAYSTUDIOS myVEGAS Bingo App as a 'Celebrity Caller'

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Las Vegas mobile developer PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) has enlisted one of the biggest, brightest personalities in Hollywood as it enters the popular Bingo genre. Multiple award-winning actress and host of NBC’s wildly popular reboot of The Weakest Link Jane Lynch takes center stage in the free-to-play myVEGAS+Bingo mobile app. Lynch will begin her limited run as myVEGAS Bingo’s first “Celebrity Caller” on September 15, bringing an exciting new dimension to the new PLAYSTUDIOS game. Players will hear Lynch call bingo numbers, celebrate big wins, and inject her signature dry wit into the energetic action.

The partnership also allows players to unlock new Jane Lynch collectible badges as they play their way through the game, and they can exchange loyalty points for exclusive Jane Lynch merchandise, includingher celebrated holiday album, A Swingin’ Little Christmas, along with other treats through the myVIP loyalty program. Additionally, players can use their loyalty points to direct charitable contributions to Direct+Relief, one of the organizations that Lynch supports that provides emergency medical assistance and disaster relief in the United States and internationally.

“As a celebrated entertainer and comedian, Jane Lynch’s outsized personality makes her a natural-born Bingo caller,” says PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. “We knew she’d be an excellent addition to our game because you never know what she’s going to say, you just know it’s going to be hilarious.

“We’re incredibly proud to have her join our PLAYSTUDIOS family as the first celebrity face of our myVEGAS Bingo app.”

“It was a blast collaborating with the team at PLAYSTUDIOS on their newest mobile app and a fun way to support one of the charitable organizations that I work with,” commented Lynch. “And hey, should this acting thing dry up, I could absolutely see a bright future for myself working the Sunbelt Bingo circuit.”

Lynch, who recorded nearly four hours of dialogue for myVEGAS Bingo, is best known for her Emmy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Golden Globe winning portrayal of Sue Sylvester on Glee. She is currently the host of Weakest Link and two-time Emmy Award-winning host of NBC's Hollywood Game Night. Additional television credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Criminal Minds, Party Down, and Two And A Half Men. Lynch's film credits include The Three Stooges, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Role Models, Julie & Julia, A Mighty Wind, and Best in Show. Her holiday album, A Swingin' Little Christmas, is available from iTunes, Amazon, and other outlets.

myVEGAS Bingo expands the universe of virtual gameplay and real-world rewards first introduced in PLAYSTUDIOS’ award-winning myVEGAS franchise, with all-new multiplayer social experiences, daily challenges, and an expanded catalog of rewards from a global portfolio of hospitality, entertainment, travel, and leisure brands. As players play their way up and down the virtual Las Vegas Strip, they earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for everything from hotel rooms to food and beverage rewards, exclusive experiences, sought after swag, and more.

myVEGAS Bingo joins a lineup of top-ranked PLAYSTUDIOS games, including myVEGAS Slots, POP! Slots, myKONAMI Slots, and myVEGAS Blackjack, and the full collection of PLAYSTUDIOS games are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.
PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210915005872r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005872/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment