Boeing Announces $1.4 Million to Support Afghan Allies and Military Veterans

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Boeing Announces $1.4 Million to Support Afghan Allies and Military Veterans

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

- $1 million to support Afghanistan humanitarian relief efforts, interpreter and refugee resettlement, and families of fallen service members

- $400,000 to support veteran service projects, wellbeing initiatives and Blue Star Families

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] today announced a $1.4 million donation package to assist with humanitarian relief efforts for Afghan allies as well as grants and initiatives to support and honor U.S. military veterans and their families.

The Afghan humanitarian contributions will be directed to the following organizations and initiatives:

  • CARE – To support humanitarian efforts on behalf of Afghan allies who assisted U.S. and coalition service members in-country
  • No One Left Behind – To support Afghan interpreter resettlement
  • USO – To support service members engaged in Operation Allies Refuge (OAR)
  • Travis Manion Foundation – To support programs, training opportunities and events designed to empower veterans and families of the fallen while inspiring them to pass on their values to the next generation and the community at large

Additional contributions will be allocated for yet to be named charitable organizations to assist Afghan refugees in communities near Boeing sites globally.

Following the recent 20th anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, Boeing is also donating $400,000 to support 9/11 Day, Blue Star Families, Operation Gratitude, The Mission Continues and Travis Manion Foundation. The company – in coordination with its 33 active Boeing Veterans Engagement Team (BVET) chapters – is also engaged in a number of ongoing service projects, wellbeing initiatives and kit packing projects in support of Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans.

"Our charitable investments focus on supporting rehabilitation and recovery efforts that heal the visible and invisible wounds of war for veterans, their families and survivors. We are also proud to support Afghan allies who stood alongside U.S. and coalition service members and provided critical support for years during military operations in Afghanistan," said Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and enterprise executive sponsor of BVET.

"We remain deeply committed to honoring the memories of fallen service members and we are working closely with our Boeing veterans and their families to keep that commitment – investing resources where they're needed most through our partnerships with these key organizations," added Deal.

About Boeing
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.Boeing.com.

For more information about Boeing's philanthropic efforts, please visit the company's Global Engagement website.

Contact
Boeing Communications
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG08158&sd=2021-09-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-1-4-million-to-support-afghan-allies-and-military-veterans-301377881.html

SOURCE Boeing

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG08158&Transmission_Id=202109151300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG08158&DateId=20210915
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment