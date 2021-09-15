Logo
Comerica Bank Earns Five-Star Recognition in Latest HACR Corporate Inclusion Index

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank received five stars – the highest marking – in the category of governance as part of the 2021 HACR Corporate Inclusion Index.

2021_CII_Web_Badges_GOVERNANCE.jpg

The HACR Corporate Inclusion Index (CII), a research initiative conducted by the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR), assists in benchmarking the status of Hispanic diversity and inclusion in corporate America.

Comerica's participation in the survey underlines its commitment to Hispanic inclusion. The index improves corporations' understanding of success and deficits related to Hispanic diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and provides a pathway to progress rooted in evidence-based practices and strategies.

"Comerica strives to ensure a diverse and inclusive work environment and anytime there is an opportunity to enhance our performance it is typically met with action," said Nate Bennett, Chief Diversity Officer, Comerica Bank. "By fostering a diverse workforce, we help to better serve our customers and communities. With the support of HACR and its Corporate Inclusion Index, we can identify areas of improvement and move toward exceeding our DEI goals."

The CII focuses on the fields of employment, procurement, philanthropy and governance. Evaluation of Comerica using key metrics in these areas will assist in identifying diversity and inclusion opportunities.

"On behalf of HACR's board of directors, we congratulate Comerica for keeping Hispanic inclusion top of mind," said Cid Wilson, president and chief executive officer of HACR. "By investing in Hispanic representation, businesses like Comerica are cultivating a dynamic corporate culture that better serves consumers and employees and provides a competitive edge."

To review the 2021 HACR CII report, visit www.hacr.org/hacr-cii.

About Comerica Bank
Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88.4 billion as of June 30, 2021.

About HACR
Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in the areas of Employment, Procurement, Philanthropy, and Governance. Through our corporate leadership advancement programs, Symposium best practice conferences, research initiatives, and public communications, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ throughout Corporate America.

comerica_bank_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA08165&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-earns-five-star-recognition-in-latest-hacr-corporate-inclusion-index-301377897.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

