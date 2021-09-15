Brides Launches First-Ever Digital Magazine With Glee Star Jenna Ushkowitz's Real Wedding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brides Launches First-Ever Digital Magazine With Glee Star Jenna Ushkowitz's Real Wedding

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

"Rethinking The Norm" Theme Explores Wedding Trends Emerging Amid Uncertain Times

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brides (www.brides.com), the iconic brand and go-to resource for all-things-weddings, launched its first-ever digital magazine, a new quarterly that expands Brides' daily wedding trend coverage and looks at the topics most pressing and relevant to those planning their perfect wedding today. Brides' first issue theme, "Rethinking the Norm," examines the bridal industry's "new normal," and the trends and types of celebrations that have emerged from 18 months of pandemic restrictions.

BRIDES_Q3DI_Cover_Still_Titles.jpg

Appropriately, a true pandemic wedding graces the magazine's cover: Glee star, Jenna Ushkowitz and her fiancé, David Stanley were both engaged and married during the pandemic, and experienced the uncertainty and reconfiguration that comes with hosting a wedding during COVID. The couple married in front of just over 100 guests in Los Angeles in late July 2021, and the new issue shares the details, including the personal perspectives of the nuptials from Jenna's Glee co-stars in attendance.

This issue offers full guidance for others currently planning a mid-COVID wedding, including 7 Etiquette Rules to Follow and Ignore in 2021 and Beyond, Post-COVID wedding fashion, a quiz to help couples choose the wedding that's best for them, and advice for couples who want to do their own thing, their way.

"Reinventing the 87-year-old Brides brand with a completely new, digital-only format is something we've looked forward to doing since acquiring the brand in 2019, and we couldn't think of a better time to do so than in this challenging, mid-COVID time, when couples need more guidance than ever," said Leah Wyar, GM and SVP, Brides. "Celebrating with those you love is so important right now, and we're so proud that this issue will help couples sift through the explosion of social media wedding inspiration and the ever-changing public health concerns to create a celebration that reflects their own personalities and lifestyles."

For more on Brides' first-ever digital issue, visit here.

About BRIDES
Brides inspires and guides nearly five million monthly users as they make decisions from pre-engagement through the honeymoon. Brides is committed to bringing readers an inclusive look at the world of weddings, with every type of couple, every type of wedding and every type of celebration. Brides is part of the Dotdash publishing family.

About Dotdash
Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest and fastest growing publishers online, and has won over 80 awards in the last year alone. Dotdash brands include Verywell, Investopedia, The Spruce, Byrdie, Brides and Simply Recipes, among others. Dotdash is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

favicon.png?sn=NY08363&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brides-launches-first-ever-digital-magazine-with-glee-star-jenna-ushkowitzs-real-wedding-301377911.html

SOURCE Brides

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY08363&Transmission_Id=202109151314PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY08363&DateId=20210915
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment