World's Newest Wonder Sets Course For U.S. And Europe

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paving the way for the biggest adventure yet, Royal Caribbean International has announced the world's largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, will debut in the U.S. and Europe. The highly anticipated ship is set to sail from its home in Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean on March 4, 2022, before making its way to Barcelona and Rome to kick off summer vacations in May. Families and travelers alike have a new wave of possibilities across Wonder's eight distinct neighborhoods, an Oasis Class first, that include all-new features such as the Suite Neighborhood, a cantilevered pool bar named The Vue, and Wonder Playscape – an interactive, open-air kids' play area with awe-inspiring views. With returning favorites also on deck, like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; Central Park, the neighborhood filled with real plants from end to end; and the vibrant Caribbean-inspired pool deck experience, the innovative, new ship invites adventurers of all ages to reimagine, explore and make memories once again.

"The momentum taking off across bookings and our returning ships in the U.S. and Europe is significant. With half of our fleet sailing again, we are encouraged by what we're seeing. These regions are in the position to welcome a brand-new, innovative ship like Wonder of the Seas," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Wonder will shine bright as the world's newest wonder in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. And what's in store is the ultimate vacation experience that highlights the very best of Royal Caribbean, reimagines renowned favorites and introduces new adventures every guest, no matter their age, can enjoy."

Building on 50-plus years of unparalleled adventures and firsts, Royal Caribbean is setting the bar for the ultimate vacation with more ways to wonder than ever. The renowned Oasis Class neighborhood concept comes to life on Wonder with never-before-seen experiences and returning, bolder favorites, including:

New Adventures and Favorites Gone Bolder

Suite Class Neighborhood – The eighth neighborhood, only found on Wonder , offers Royal Suite Class guests an elevated Suite Sun Deck in a new location, complete with a plunge pool, bar and plenty of loungers and nooks to kick back; along with favorites such as Coastal Kitchen, the private restaurant, and the Suite Lounge. Plus, the grandest Ultimate Family Suite yet for a family of 10.

– The eighth neighborhood, only found on , offers guests an elevated in a new location, complete with a plunge pool, bar and plenty of loungers and nooks to kick back; along with favorites such as Coastal Kitchen, the private restaurant, and the Suite Lounge. Plus, the grandest yet for a family of 10. Wonder Playscape – Joining the lineup of next-level thrills for kids, the underwater-themed play area is a whole new adventure with slides, climbing walls, games, an interactive mural activated by touch and puzzles that will make them wonder if any playground will ever be the same.

– Joining the lineup of next-level thrills for kids, the underwater-themed play area is a whole new adventure with slides, climbing walls, games, an interactive mural activated by touch and puzzles that will make them wonder if any playground will ever be the same. The Vue – The happiest of happy hours can be found at this new cantilevered bar. The Vue offers panoramic ocean views from high above on the pool deck all day, and after sunset, it shines bright with a colorful mosaic canopy overhead.

– The happiest of happy hours can be found at this new cantilevered bar. The Vue offers panoramic ocean views from high above on the pool deck all day, and after sunset, it shines bright with a colorful mosaic canopy overhead. Pool deck experience – The Lime & Coconut is at the center of the Caribbean vibes, with two poolside bars and live music; while the trio of high-speed waterslides, The Perfect Storm, and kids aqua park Splashaway Bay, keep the young and young at heart entertained. Casitas , in-pool loungers and more make for a variety of great places to kick back, especially to catch a movie under the stars at the largest poolside movie screen in the Royal Caribbean fleet.

At the heart of every Oasis Class ship is a combination of unmatched signature features and experiences found from one neighborhood to the next, including the tallest slide at sea, The Ultimate Abyss; the newly designed, dedicated kids and teens spaces at Adventure Ocean, Social100 and The Patio; the FlowRider surf simulator, twin rock-climbing walls and the ten-decks-high zip line. From riding the carousel in the family favorite Boardwalk neighborhood – inspired by renowned boardwalks like Coney Island – to fine dining in Central Park, and the variety of restaurants and showstopping entertainment in between, no day on board will be the same.

The action-packed ship will deliver multiple ways to adventure with 7-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale, visiting tropical destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico, and more. No matter the itinerary guests choose, every sailing will visit Royal Caribbean's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, for a day of thrill and chill unlike any other. May will see an early start to summer family vacations when the wondrous Oasis Class ship heads for the Mediterranean to take center stage for its inaugural European season. From Barcelona and Rome on 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises, travelers have memorable vacations in store as they sail to the sparkling shores of Europe's most iconic and historic destinations, such as Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Capri, Italy.

Wonder's Caribbean itineraries are available to book today on Royal Caribbean's website. The new ship's European sailings will open on Wednesday, Sept. 22*.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay,the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 18 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions and clearance to visit ports of call, are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements. U.S. cruises and guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, U.S. government travel advisories, please visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updates or consult travel advisories, warnings or recommendations relating to cruise travel on applicable government websites.

*Wonder of the Seas will sail in the Mediterranean in 2022 in place of Allure of the Seas. Allure will now sail from Fort Lauderdale on 6- and 8-night Caribbean cruises, which have been opened today for bookings. Guests currently booked on Allure's 2022 Mediterranean itineraries will automatically be rebooked to sail on Wonder. Booked guests and travel partners impacted will be contacted with further details.

