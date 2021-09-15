CÎROC And Sean "Diddy" Combs Usher In The "Love" Era With New Limited-Edition CÎROC Pomegranate

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CÎROC And Sean "Diddy" Combs Usher In The "Love" Era With New Limited-Edition CÎROC Pomegranate

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cîroc Pomegranate Gives You The Perfect Reason To Celebrate The Upcoming Season With The Ones You Love

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CÎROC announced its latest flavor – and it's the perfect complement to the "love era" declared by Sean Love Combs aka "Diddy." The new limited-edition CÎROC Pomegranate, launching October 2021, will make any gathering extra special, and delicious. The expertly crafted new flavor will help to make an ideal cocktail to toast with loved ones, enjoy while savoring moments around the table, or feature in an artfully styled bar cart. It's a unique gift for that special someone.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8949351-ciroc-pomegranate-sean-diddy-combs/

LimitedEdition_1631318570355-HR.jpg

CÎROC Pomegranate is a full-bodied spirit made with vodka distilled from fine French grapes and infused with pomegranate and other natural flavors. Featuring notes of juicy red berries with hints of strawberry, melding with bursts of sweet and fruity pomegranate flavors, that culminates in a silky-smooth finish. As a finishing touch, the liquid is encased in a deep burgundy bottle resembling the jewel tones of the season with sleek gold lettering that's sure to impress at any holiday festivities.

"CÎROC is an industry innovator. From our flavors to design, we always deliver something special, this season there is no exception," said Mr. Combs, Chairman, Combs Enterprises. "We are introducing CÎROC Pomegranate to the family. The latest flavor is love in a bottle which I guarantee will have everybody celebrating."

Add a touch of luxury to any occasion with signature CÎROC Pomegranate cocktails such as Pomegranate Jewel or Pomegranate Passion, specifically crafted for this season.

CÎROC POMEGRANATE JEWEL
1 oz CÎROC Pomegranate
.5 oz Grenadine
Sparkling Wine

Glass: Coup
Garnish: Lemon twist
Method: Add CÎROC Pomegranate and Grenadine in a mixing glass. Add ice and gently stir. Strain into a glass (no ice). Top off with Sparkling Wine and garnish.

CÎROC POMEGRANATE PASSION
1.5 oz CÎROC Pomegranate
4-5 oz Cranberry juice

Glass: Highball
Garnish: Lime
Method: Add all ingredients into a highball filled with ice. Gently stir and garnish.

CÎROC Pomegranate will be on shelves nationwide starting October 1st until supplies last. The suggested retail price is $29.99 and can be found at retailers such as ReserveBar.com.

CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Please visit www.CIROC.com for additional information on CÎROC. Stay up to date with the latest news, cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @CIROC.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka
CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO – the world's largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history in October 2007 by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO and CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON. In June 2018, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. Please drink responsibly. Must be 21+ to enjoy.

About DIAGEO North America
DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about DIAGEO, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO'S global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

About COMBS ENTERPRISES
Combs Enterprises is the portfolio of businesses and investments built and cultivated by music legend and entrepreneur Sean Love Combs Aka Diddy. Established in 2013, Combs Enterprises includes the brands Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John, Combs Wine & Spirits (Cîroc Vodka and DeLeón Tequila), AQUAhydrate, Janice Combs Publishing, REVOLT Films and REVOLT MEDIA & TV, Shop Circulate, Our Fare Share, Capital Preparatory Charter Schools and the Sean Combs Foundation. Combs Enterprises is known worldwide for its award-winning, market-defining successes in music, fashion, fragrance, spirits, marketing, film, television, media and more.

FestiveSeason_1631318703796-HR.jpg
PomegranateInfused_1631318716033-HR.jpg
PomegranateJewel_1631318536961-HR.jpg
PomegranatePassion_1631318536382-HR.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ07270&sd=2021-09-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ciroc-and-sean-diddy-combs-usher-in-the-love-era-with-new-limited-edition-ciroc-pomegranate-301377930.html

SOURCE Diageo North America (CÎROC)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ07270&Transmission_Id=202109151334PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ07270&DateId=20210915
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment