Wildpack appoints Sara Coyle to the Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sara Coyle, MBA, BSc. to its board of directors effective as of September 15, 2021.

Wildpack_Beverage_Inc__Wildpack_appoints_Sara_Coyle_to_the_Board.jpg

Mrs. Coyle is a Managing Director in Rothschild & Co's Chicago office and has over 15 years of investment banking experience with a significant concentration in the packaging space. Mrs. Coyle joined Rothschild & Co from UBS, where she was a Managing Director in the Global Industrials Group, focusing on Packaging and Industrial Distribution. Her transaction experience includes M&A, equity and debt financings for a broad variety of Paper & Packaging, Distribution, Chemical, Building Products and Aerospace & Defense companies. Prior to UBS, Mrs. Coyle was at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citibank. Sara began her career consulting for four years at Accenture and earned her MBA from the Yale School of Management and a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Mechanical Engineering (summa cum laude) from Cornell University.

Jeffrey Mason, Chair of the Board, stated: "Our board continues to grow its richness in experience and skill set diversity, mirroring our accelerating enterprise growth across multiple geographies. Sara is an important part of that mix, along with her passion for both the banking and packaging business side. Wildpack and the board welcomes Sara who has hit the ground running, by now chairing our M&A/Finance committee."

Mitch Barnard, Chief Executive Officer, added "Wildpack is continuing to attract top level talent at all levels of its business. Sara provides depth to our Board in Mergers and Acquisitions as well as crucial experience in managing a growth firm in the packaging sector. We are fortunate to have her, and I look forward to her ongoing support as we continue to execute on our strategic plan."

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard
Chief Executive Officer and Director

Advisors

Stifel GMP is acting as financial advisor to Wildpack Beverage, Inc., Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is acting as its legal advisor, Oakhill Financial Inc and RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG) are acting as its investor relations advisors.

Visit our investor website at:

www.investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack

Wildpack Beverage Inc. is an innovative manufacturer operating in the co-packing space providing aluminum can filling, decoration and brokering for middle-market beverage brands. Wildpack operates five facilities in Baltimore MD, Marietta GA, Longmont CO, Las Vegas NV, and Sacramento CA, and is advancing our strategic plan to build, in the near term, a network of 10 or more facilities across the USA to best serve the middle-market beverage segment. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS.V".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=VA08526&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wildpack-appoints-sara-coyle-to-the-board-of-directors-301377938.html

SOURCE Wildpack Beverage Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA08526&Transmission_Id=202109151341PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA08526&DateId=20210915
