SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of HRC, CXP, and ECHO Buyouts

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (: HRC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Hill-Rom’s agreement to be acquired by Baxter International Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Hill-Rom’s shareholders will receive $156.00 in cash for each share of Hill-Rom common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-hill-rom-holdings-inc.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NSYE: CXP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Columbia’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”). Under the terms of the agreement, Columbia’s shareholders will receive $19.30 in cash for each share of Columbia common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit https:/www.rl-legal.com/cases-columbia-property-trust-inc.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ECHO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Echo’s agreement to be acquired by The Jordan Company, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Echo’s shareholders will receive $48.25 in cash for each share of Echo common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-echo-global-logistics-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected].

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
[email protected]
https://rl-legal.com

