SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of MSON, HBMD, WNRP, and VEI Buyouts

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: MSON) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Misonix’s agreement to be acquired by Bioventus Inc. (“Bioventus”). Under the terms of the agreement, Misonix’s shareholders will receive either 1.6839 shares of Bioventus common stock or $28.00 in cash for each share of Misonix per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-misonix-inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: HBMD) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Howard’s agreement to be acquired by F.N.B. Corporation (“F.N.B.”). Under the terms of the agreement, Howard’s shareholders will receive 1.80 shares of F.N.B. common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-howard-bancorp-inc.

West Suburban Bancorp, Inc. ( WNRP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to West Suburban Bancorp’s agreement to be acquired by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (“Old Second Bancorp”). Under the terms of the agreement, West Suburban Bancorp’s shareholders will receive 42.413 shares of Old Second Bancorp for each share of West Suburban Bancorp common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-west-suburban-bancorp-inc.

Vine Energy, Inc. (: VEI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Vine’s agreement to be acquired by Chesapeake Energy Corporation (“Chesapeake”). Under the terms of the agreement, Vine’s shareholders will receive 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake and $1.20 in cash for each share of Vine common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-vine-energy-inc.

