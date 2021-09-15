SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of FVCB, ADTN, and DVCR Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: FVCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FVCBankcorp’s agreement to be acquired by Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (“Blue Ridge”). Under the terms of the agreement, FVCBankcorp shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-fvcbankcorp-inc.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ADTN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to ADTRAN’s agreement to merge with ADVA. Under the terms of the agreement, ADTRAN’s shareholders will receive 0.8244 shares of common stock in the new holding company for each share of ADTRAN common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-adtran-adva.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. ( DVCR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Diversicare’s agreement to merge with DAC Acquisition LLC (“DAC”). Under the terms of the agreement, Diversicare’s shareholders will receive $10.10 in cash for each share of Diversicare common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-diversicare-healthcare-services-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected].

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

