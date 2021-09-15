Republic Bank & Trust Company Announces CEO Transition and Director Appointment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Republic Bank & Trust Company Announces CEO Transition and Director Appointment

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Republic Bank & Trust Company (“Republic” or the “Bank”) announced today that as part of a planned succession, Logan Pichel, currently President of Republic, will add the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Bank to his responsibilities on October 1, 2021. In addition, Pichel was elected to the Bank’s board, as well as the board of the Bank’s parent company, Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), as a director on September 15, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005096/en/

Logan_Pichel.jpg

Logan Pichel, CEO and President, Republic Bank & Trust Company (Photo: Business Wire)

Steve Trager will transition from the role of Bank Chair and Chief Executive Officer to the position of Executive Chair of both the Bank and the Company and will retain the position of Chief Executive Officer for the Company, continuing to lead both boards and work closely with Pichel and the senior management team. Scott Trager continues as Vice Chair of the Bank and Vice Chair and President of the Company. These changes are designed to ensure a smooth transition—continuity of leadership for associates, a focus on delivering high-quality service to bank customers, strong financial performance for shareholders, and a continued commitment to the communities Republic serves.

“Logan's leadership and influence has enhanced every aspect of the Bank’s culture and operations since joining the Republic team as President 15 months ago," said Steve Trager. "I am excited for the next phase in the growth of Republic as I continue to work closely with him in his new role, and with senior management, as we enable our associates, our clients, and the communities we serve to thrive.”

Republic has grown from its roots as a small bank in Shelbyville, KY to become the largest bank based in the Commonwealth. Pichel's appointment to CEO comes at a time when Republic’s performance is extremely strong, as the Company’s 2021 second quarter net income was up 51% over the second quarter of 2020, while the Company’s Core Bank credit metrics continue to place it among the most safe and sound financial institutions in the country.

"What Steve and Scott Trager have done for the Bank, and what the Trager family has done for our communities, are models for anyone who wants to make an impact," said Pichel, who joined Republic in 2020 from Regions Bank, one of the nation's largest consumer and commercial banks. "I'm so grateful to be able to work with Steve and the entire executive team as we continue to grow the Bank and the culture of caring they have built – caring for the Bank and its clients and associates and caring for the communities it serves. I'm also looking forward to my new role on the boards, working with Steve and our fellow directors as we help guide Republic’s future."

About Republic Bank

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers throughout five states: twenty-eight banking centers in eight Kentucky communities – Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs and Green Hills; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) – Norwood and West Chester. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Company has approximately $6.2 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Republic Bank. It’s just easier here. ®

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210915005096r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005096/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment