This fall, Macy's ( NYSE:M, Financial), the ultimate style destination, inspires shoppers to find their trademark style with must-have looks from the best brands at amazing prices across apparel, beauty, home and accessories. Trademark style celebrates the magical moment when what we wear transcends just being clothes and becomes a true extension of our ever changing, one-of-a-kind selves. Need help finding your trademark style? For extra inspiration and expert tips, check out Macy%26rsquo%3Bs+Presents+The+Edit, a digital destination of all the buzziest looks curated by experts from Macy's Fashion Office. Plus, discover now trending products sure to be the newest obsession with Macy's contemporary+shopping+guide.

Discover your trademark style with Macy's Fall Fashion; I.N.C. International Concepts, $26.50 - $249.50 (Photo: Business Wire)

“The excitement around fall fashion is definitely in the air and we have identified the must-have trends to embrace the change of seasons,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “From chic and monochromatic shades of gray to bursts of vibrant color guaranteed to brighten even the gloomiest days ahead – we are confident that we have curated the perfect options to help our shoppers discover their trademark style.”

Trademark You

Macy’s fall campaign, “Trademark You,” celebrates the magic of a great outfit and the power of creating a trademark style. The energetic spot bursting with captivating fashion and quick vignettes follows four women as they create their trademark looks. From putting on a bright purple statement coat as she enters a room full of blue-suited peers to rocking a tweed suit with combat boots or finishing off the perfect look with a pair of statement earrings, the spot showcases these stylish women dressing in a way that feels personal and unique. Produced by Macy’s in collaboration with BBDO, the campaign rolls out across television, print and digital.

Fall 2021 Trends

This fall wear favorite pieces anywhere, whether it’s the first day back in the office or a waist-up glam look for a day full of virtual meetings. Here are some of our best-loved trends:

All About Hue

This fall get ready to step out again with bright, bold colors from head to toe. Color blocking takes form in mix and match pieces paired with accessories in hues that are sure to pack a punch. Whether it’s an oversized coat over a matching set, or a pop of color in boots or booties, the more color the better. Beauty is showcased through rich and pigmented colors that make a standout statement on the cheeks, lids and lips. Multi-use products create a monochromatic look across the face.

The Gray Area

A sophisticated take on classic fall pieces, shades of gray are the new black. From full tonal looks in knits, outerwear and separates to staple fall accessories made with soft volume materials and chain hardware features, tones of gray can move seamlessly from a cozy lounge look to a dressed-up outfit. Punctuate this monochromatic look with statement lug sole boots. Serving as complimentary to ‘Gray Tones’, smudged and smokey eyes replace the minimalist trend that has been dominating over the last few seasons. Moody metals bring expression and edge to any outfit, but are best served with a nude lip, natural and feathery brows, and a fresh-faced palette.

Down To Earth

Inspired by the colors of fall, men’s pieces in hues of brown, burgundy and terracotta add an elevated twist to traditional fall styling. Suiting, outerwear and athleisure get a modern update with mixing leather, suede and cotton textures to create a trend forward layered outfit.

Tomorrow’s Heirloom

This season create standout home spaces using interesting accent pieces with the idea that these items can and will be passed down throughout generations. Different spaces in the home expand to accommodate the full breadth of life with WFH being a huge component, as well as recreational gaming. Color is rooted in warming hues and natural woods are important. Wellness is centered around clean air and bedding.

Oake

Introducing Macy’s newest private brand for the home, Oake. The lifestyle line features mindfully made elements and thoughtfully chosen textures for a luxe yet affordable experience achievable in every home. The modern designs empower everyone to create an elevated and styled bedroom and bathroom. The assortment launches with textiles including bedding sheets, quilts, comforters, duvet, towels plus decorative pillows and throws. Inspired by elements in nature, the line has been designed to include select items made from a blend of cotton and TENCELTM Lyocell fibers that are made from renewable wood sources and others made of 100 percent cotton with an Ethicot blend, a recycled cotton made from pre-consumer textile waste. Many of the items are MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEXTM certified, that ensures an item is safe from more than 350 harmful substances. In honor of the launch, Macy’s donated 50,000 trees to One Tree Planted. These trees will be planted in California to help replenish forest cover that was lost during the devastating 2020 wildfires.

Icons of Style

Icons+of+Style is a limited-edition collaboration with five black visionaries to help move the world of fashion forward. Exclusive drops across ready-to-wear, men’s and shoes include Zerina Akers for Bar III, Misa Hylton for I.N.C. International Concepts, Aminah Abdul Jillil for I.N.C. International Concepts Shoes, Allen Onyia for I.N.C. International Concepts Men’s, and Ouigi Theodore for Sun + Stone Men’s. These dynamic creatives return for a third drop featuring must-have one-of-a-kind fall fashion on September 23.

Conscious Beauty for Good

It’s time to find your new favorites, fuel your skin & positively contribute to the planet by shopping Macy’s new conscious+beauty+guide. Discover toxin-free and mindfully created beauty products across categories including makeup, skin care, hair care, fragrances plus bath and body. Macy’s new conscious beauty shopping experience allows customers to bring clean to their routine with top brands making a world of difference. Shop and enjoy products formulated with clean, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients.

3BRAND

Dress the kids in style with Russell Wilson signature children’s clothing line, 3BRAND. Named after Wilson’s close connection to the number three and his Seahawks number, the collection is a mix of sport meets fashion, music and lifestyle. 3BRAND features graphic tees plus cool and comfy matching sets for the ultimate pairing of fashion and fun.

Fanatics

Calling all sports fans! Macy’s and Fanatics, a leading licensed sports merchandiser and global digital sports platform, have teamed up on an exclusive, long-term partnership to expand the online assortment of high-quality fan gear and apparel for customers shopping on macys.com and the Macy’s app. Customers can show their team pride and enjoy shopping items from all the professional leagues including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NASCAR plus hundreds of professional and college teams.

MAKE UP FOR EVER

Be inspired by infinite colors with high-technology and ultra-long-lasting results with MAKE UP FOR EVER. Co-created by a collective of makeup artists, the high-performance products empower people to unleash their personal edge. From its iconic Ultra HD Foundation to ultra-pigmented satin finish lipsticks, wow in face-forward looks all fall. Available on macys.com starting September 20.

Pet’s by STORY

Shop everything you need for your favorite four-legged loved one at STORY. Discover a curated assortment of the best brands and products for your furry one including BarkBox, Parisian Pets, P.L.A.Y., Haute Diggity Dog, Bocce’s Bakery and UpCountry across fashion, toys, accessories and treats. From fashion-forward collars to trendy hoodies and special-flavored treats, STORY is the ultimate destination for all things pets.

Sunglass Hut Ray-Ban X Facebook Smart Glasses

Rock classical sunglasses with a surprising twist. Ray-Ban Stories provides a new way to capture, share, and listen with Ray-Ban Smart Glasses from Sunglass Hut. The design meets Facebook technology and is the first generation of Ray-Ban Smart Glasses. Ray-Ban Stories integrate the best of your phone, so you can stay connected and keep your eyes on the world around you. Available in three models, in a range of sun and clear lenses. Shop now at your local Macy’s and online at macys.com on September 20.

About Macy’s

For more than 160 years, Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Macy's customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small, and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy's helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy’s makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: