GM Defense Awarded $36.4 Million Development Contract To Build Heavy-Duty Suburbans For U.S. Government Agencies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GM Defense Awarded $36.4 Million Development Contract To Build Heavy-Duty Suburbans For U.S. Government Agencies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of State has awarded GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, a contract to develop and validate next generation Large Support Utility Commercial Vehicles (SUV) for future fleet production in support of the Department's Diplomatic Security Service (DSS). As part of the total development contract valued at $36.4 million, GM Defense will create a purpose-built Heavy-Duty (HD) Suburban, building 10 vehicles over the next two years.

Leveraging General Motors' commercial vehicle architecture designed for full size pickup trucks and large SUVs, GM Defense will use significant commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including the body, exterior, propulsion, interior and brakes for their government, purpose-built HD Suburban. The HD Suburban will feature a new and unique body-on-frame chassis and suspension, designed to specifically support increased government vehicle performance requirements with a higher payload capacity and greater ground vehicle weight.

GM Defense will use advanced manufacturing tools and techniques, including fixtureless assembly and flexible fabrication, to support increased efficiencies and quality in low-volume production of the new chassis and frame. The advanced manufacturing techniques will help to reduce overall program costs and offer greater flexibility and responsiveness to address future customer needs.

"We're excited to be developing a fully-integrated, purpose-built HD Suburban in partnership with the U.S. Department of State," said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense. "The Chevrolet Suburban has been an iconic name in commercial transportation since 1935. Our development contract win speaks to our long-standing legacy of exceeding transportation capabilities and our new, HD Suburban will deliver government-specific advanced mobility solutions to meet the needs of DSS."

GM Defense will deliver the vehicles in two phases, the first delivery of which will be next spring. A production contract to build a fleet of 200 HD Suburbans per year for nine years is expected to succeed the completion of the development contract in or about May 2023.

As part of GM's Global Innovation organization, GM Defense will continue to leverage GM's expertise and proven capabilities to bring new, innovative solutions to the government and defense sector, creating growth opportunities for the company. For the latest GM Defense news, please visit www.GMDefenseLLC.com and follow GM Defense on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GM Defense LLC
GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power & propulsion, and mobility & autonomy solutions to global defense, security and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

favicon.png?sn=DE08334&sd=2021-09-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gm-defense-awarded-36-4-million-development-contract-to-build-heavy-duty-suburbans-for-us-government-agencies-301377952.html

SOURCE GM Defense LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE08334&Transmission_Id=202109151400PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE08334&DateId=20210915
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment