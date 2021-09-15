Logo
DC: CAIR, 40+ Coalition Partners to Announce Global Boycott of Hilton Hotels Over Plan to Build Hotel on Site of Demolished Uyghur Mosque in China

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 16, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) -- the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization – in partnership with more than 40 U.S. and international groups, plans to hold a news conference outside The Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C., to announce a worldwide boycott of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) over that corporation's refusal to end an agreement to license the construction of a Hampton Hotel on the site of a bulldozed mosque in the Uyghur region of China.

#BoycottHilton #HiltonHurtsUyghurs #GenocideHotel #SaveUyghur

At the news conference, representatives of Uyghur groups and some of the 40 other organizations that are co-sponsoring the boycott plan to speak.

WHAT: CAIR Press Conference in D.C. to Announce Worldwide Boycott of Hilton Over Plan for Hotel on Site of Bulldozed Mosque in China
WHEN: Thursday, September 16, 11:30 a.m. ET
WHERE: OutsideThe Capital Hilton, 1001 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, [email protected]; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, [email protected]

LIVESTREAM: https://www.facebook.com/CAIRNational

Also at the news conference, CAIR plans to announce the launch of a new web portal designed to monitor and combat global Islamophobia.

On September 8, the coalition delivered a letter to Hilton headquarters in Virginia giving the corporation one week to end the agreement to license the construction of a Hampton Hotel on the site of a bulldozed mosque in the Uyghur region of China or face a global boycott.

Video: CAIR, Coalition Partners Give Hilton One Week to Cancel Hotel on Bulldozed Uyghur Mosque in China or Face Global Boycott
https://youtu.be/4bGX6KZjj4c

CAIR's mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

Become a Fan of CAIR on Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/CAIRNational
Subscribe to CAIR's Email List
https://action.cair.com/a/newsletters
Subscribe to CAIR's Twitter Feed
http://twitter.com/cairnational
Subscribe to CAIR's YouTube Channel
http://www.youtube.com/cairtv
Follow CAIR on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/cair_national/
Donate to CAIR
https://action.cair.com/a/general

If you would like join CAIR's media list, please sign up
here: https://action.cair.com/a/newsletters -- For more information, email: [email protected], CC [email protected]

CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, [email protected]; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DC08598&sd=2021-09-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dc-cair-40-coalition-partners-to-announce-global-boycott-of-hilton-hotels-over-plan-to-build-hotel-on-site-of-demolished-uyghur-mosque-in-china-301377985.html

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC08598&Transmission_Id=202109151426PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC08598&DateId=20210915
