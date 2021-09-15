DC: CAIR, 40+ Coalition Partners to Announce Global Boycott of Hilton Hotels Over Plan to Build Hotel on Site of Demolished Uyghur Mosque in China

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 16, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) -- the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization – in partnership with more than 40 U.S. and international groups, plans to hold a news conference outside The Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C., to announce a worldwide boycott of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) over that corporation's refusal to end an agreement to license the construction of a Hampton Hotel on the site of a bulldozed mosque in the Uyghur region of China.

At the news conference, representatives of Uyghur groups and some of the 40 other organizations that are co-sponsoring the boycott plan to speak.

Also at the news conference, CAIR plans to announce the launch of a new web portal designed to monitor and combat global Islamophobia.

On September 8, the coalition delivered a letter to Hilton headquarters in Virginia giving the corporation one week to end the agreement to license the construction of a Hampton Hotel on the site of a bulldozed mosque in the Uyghur region of China or face a global boycott.

