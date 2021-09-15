Logo
Great-West Small Cap Value Fund Buys Rambus Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Perspecta Inc, W R Grace

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Great-West Small Cap Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Rambus Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, International Money Express Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Perspecta Inc, W R Grace, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Raven Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great-West Small Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q2, Great-West Small Cap Value Fund owns 467 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Great-West Small Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great-west+small+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Great-West Small Cap Value Fund
  1. ChampionX Corp (CHX) - 188,657 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 59,444 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 39,734 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio.
  4. Korn Ferry (KFY) - 60,467 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.53%
  5. Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) - 85,965 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
New Purchase: Rambus Inc (RMBS)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Rambus Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.84, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $23.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 89,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.81 and $94.94, with an estimated average price of $88.11. The stock is now traded at around $94.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Money Express Inc (IMXI)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in International Money Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 67,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 105,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $43.34. The stock is now traded at around $41.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 158.37%. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 104,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in PROG Holdings Inc by 47.24%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $45.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 44,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $20.01, with an estimated average price of $15.3. The stock is now traded at around $21.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 182,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 71,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Whole Earth Brands Inc (FREE)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 135,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in LCI Industries Inc by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $125.92 and $152.72, with an estimated average price of $140.31. The stock is now traded at around $132.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Sold Out: Denbury Inc (DEN)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Denbury Inc. The sale prices were between $45.55 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Reduced: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 92.14%. The sale prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Great-West Small Cap Value Fund still held 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Raven Industries Inc by 68.94%. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $43.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Great-West Small Cap Value Fund still held 12,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc by 33.45%. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $34.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Great-West Small Cap Value Fund still held 70,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 36.09%. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $77.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Great-West Small Cap Value Fund still held 22,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in American Woodmark Corp by 39.2%. The sale prices were between $81.69 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $93.63. The stock is now traded at around $65.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Great-West Small Cap Value Fund still held 12,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Catalent Inc by 26.44%. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1. The stock is now traded at around $138.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Great-West Small Cap Value Fund still held 13,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Great-West Small Cap Value Fund. Also check out:

1. Great-West Small Cap Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Great-West Small Cap Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Great-West Small Cap Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Great-West Small Cap Value Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
