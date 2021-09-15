Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Quality Week and Launch of the Patient Experience Report

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (: INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, is dedicating the week of September 13, 2021, to its continued commitment to further advancing quality as a founding principle that has led to the company’s success.



Dr. Glen Nelson, former Chairman of the Inspire Board of Directors, once said, “Put the patient first and we will never lose our way.” This simple, but powerful, guiding principle prompted the organization to dedicate this week to emphasizing the company’s priority of providing quality products and its commitment to patients as a continued roadmap to further success.

Tim Herbert, CEO of Inspire, stated, “Our company’s success is built on our consistent and enduring commitment to quality and patient outcomes. Our ability to innovate and maintain market leadership is driven by this intense focus. Each and every one of our employees embody this mission and bring it to their work every day. This has allowed us to effectively treat thousands of patients worldwide who might otherwise struggle with sleep apnea.”

Mr. Herbert continued, “This week is about both strengthening that resolve, as well as celebrating the success, this focus has brought us. We will continue to grow and, most importantly, have a positive impact on the health and well-being of more patients. Our demonstrated quality outcomes are what make me most proud to lead this organization into the future.”

Concurrent with Quality Week, Inspire is pleased to announce the launch of an initiative that provides greater visibility and transparency into clinically reported outcomes and device-related treatment benefits with Inspire therapy. Inspire has posted its first ever historical Patient Experience Report to the company’s website.

This report will serve as a resource for physicians, as well as potential patients, and provides the most current data related to ongoing clinical studies, metrics on therapy robustness, and other critical quality-related outcomes. Inspire’s core objective with this report is to allow its customers to make informed decisions related to the best treatment options.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the factors identified under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors page of our website at www.inspiresleep.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Investor and Media Contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

[email protected]

646-597-6989