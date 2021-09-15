William F. Oplinger, Alcoa's EVP and CFO, to Participate in Jefferies Base Metals & Battery Materials Summit

Alcoa Corporation ( NYSE:AA, Financial) announced today that William F. Oplinger, Alcoa’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Base Metals & Battery Materials Summit on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

The virtual session, which will include comments on the business and a question-and-answer portion, will begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT. A real-time webcast of the session will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com.

A slide presentation to be used in connection with the conference and investor meetings is available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.alcoa.com.

An audio replay of the webcast will be posted on the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com after the session.

