AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Common Dividend of $0.21 per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.21 per common share for the third quarter 2021. The dividend is payable on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Credit Investments and Agency RMBS. The Company’s Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., a leading privately-held alternative investment firm focusing on credit and real estate strategies.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo Gordon

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon”) is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $44 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 550 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

