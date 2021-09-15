AvalonBay Communities Announces Completion of Its First Green Bond Offering and Redemption of Outstanding 2022 Unsecured Notes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AvalonBay Communities Announces Completion of Its First Green Bond Offering and Redemption of Outstanding 2022 Unsecured Notes

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) (the “Company”) announced today that on September 15, 2021 it completed an underwritten public offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 2.050% senior notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”). Details of the offering are set forth in the table below:

Principal Amount

Maturity Date

Issue Price

Coupon Rate

Yield to Investors

2.050% Notes due 2032

$700 million

January 15, 2032

99.881%

2.050%

2.063%

The effective interest rate of the 2032 Notes is 2.153%, including the impact of a prior interest rate hedge and offering costs.

Interest on the 2032 Notes will be paid semi-annually on January 15 and July 15, with the first payment to be made on January 15, 2022. The 2032 Notes will mature on January 15, 2032 unless earlier redeemed.

The Company expects to allocate the net proceeds, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $693.3 million from the sale of the 2032 Notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more new or existing eligible green projects. Pending such allocation, the Company may use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities and repayment and refinancing of other indebtedness, including the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under its $1,750,000,000 revolving variable rate unsecured credit facility.Pending such uses, the Company may temporarily invest all or a portion of the net proceeds from the offering in cash or cash equivalents and/or hold such proceeds in accordance with its internal liquidity policy.

The Company also announced that as of September 11, 2021 it redeemed all of the Company’s outstanding $450,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.95% Medium-Term Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) at an aggregate redemption amount of $468,637,249, which is equal to the sum of (i) the principal amount of the 2022 Notes plus accrued interest thereon to the redemption date, and (ii) the make-whole amount with respect to the 2022 Notes. The Company funded the redemption of the 2022 Notes with available cash balances and borrowings under its credit facility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which include, but are not limited to, statements related to the intended use of the net proceeds from the offering. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions, in each case, to the extent applicable. The Company cautions investors that any such forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs or expectations of future events and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “project,” “plan,” “may,” “shall,” “will,” “pursue” and other similar expressions in this press release, that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to finance or refinance eligible green projects; the availability of debt and equity financing; and the trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are described under the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except to the extent otherwise required by law.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 85,749 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 16 communities were under development and two communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring, and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast Florida, Denver, Colorado, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210915006017r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915006017/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment