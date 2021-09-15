Aziyo Biologics to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced the Company will participate in the upcoming 2021 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference.



Date: Monday, September 27, 2021

Format: Presentation at 8:40 AM ET

A link to the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Aziyo.com.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

