Equity Residential Declares Third Quarter Dividends

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the third quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 27, 2021.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 17, 2021 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,322 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

