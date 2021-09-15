Invitation Homes Joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, announced that it has joined the CEO+Action+for+Diversity+%26amp%3B+Inclusion%26trade%3B pledge. In joining the pledge, the Company commits to further improving diversity and inclusion within Invitation Homes and the business community.

“We believe diversity and inclusion within the workplace is essential, and we’ve been on a journey to educate ourselves and to refine and improve our approach. This evolution matters because we believe it’s important that everyone is able to safely bring their whole selves to work every day and that we celebrate the fact that our singular differences make us stronger together,” said Dallas Tanner, Invitation Homes President & CEO. “We are proud to join the nearly 2,000 companies that share in this commitment and hope to be a leading example in progressing these efforts.”

The Company’s approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion can be found on its Sustainability+site.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

