Surgalign Appoints Sheryl Conley as Chair of the Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital surgery, today announced that Sheryl Conley will be appointed to the role of non-executive Chair of the Surgalign Board of Directors, effective September 14, 2021.

Conley was appointed to the Board as a director on May 4, 2021, during the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. She has more than 35 years of expertise and broad-based executive leadership experience in the orthopedic medical device industry running full P&L business segments, global brand management, marketing, sales, product development, commercial and manufacturing operations.

“Sheryl has been an incredible addition to our Board and we are excited for her to now help guide the development of our Company as we position ourselves to be leaders in the evolution of surgery through the application of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and augmented reality,” said Terry Rich, President and CEO of Surgalign. “Sheryl’s extensive experience in the medical device industry, public company executive leadership and experience in strategic transformations, along with her public board experience will further drive our mission to change surgery.”

Conley served as President and CEO of OrthoWorx, Inc., a community-based initiative that works strategically and collaboratively with the orthopedic industry, from 2012-2017. Prior to that, she spent 25 years with Zimmer, Inc. in a series of escalating management roles where her last role was Group President and Chief Marketing Officer. Conley is a recognized leader of innovation and creation of new markets in the orthopedic medical device space. She provided key leadership in the development and commercial release of more than 50 industry-leading brands. She currently serves as the President and Board Member of AcceLINX, Inc., a musculoskeletal health business accelerator (March 2017— present) and since 2019 has been a board director for Neuronetics, Inc. a medical technology company focused on developing products that improve the quality of life for patients suffering from psychiatric disorders.

“I have spent the entirety of my 35-year career helping to improve patient outcomes and change the way surgery is practiced and I am excited for this opportunity to serve as Chair of the Board,” said Conley. “Surgalign is well-positioned to be a leader in the application of digital technology in the continuum of patient care and I look forward to partnering with the Company to reimagine surgery to support better patient outcomes.”

Conley assumes the role from Stuart Simpson, who resigned as Executive Chairman of the Board and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective September 10, 2021, to focus on the responsibilities of his new position as President and Chief Executive Officer of THINK Surgical, Inc. Simpson joined the Board in June 2020 and in July 2020 was appointed to serve as Executive Chairman. Also due to the time constraints required for his other ventures, on September 10, 2021, Jeffrey Lightcap resigned as a director of the Company. Lightcap joined the Board in March 2019.

“We are immensely grateful to Stuart and Jeff for their many meaningful contributions to Surgalign,” said Rich. “We thank them for their valued partnership and service in helping us execute on our strategic initiatives and wish them both the best as they pursue other professional opportunities.”

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital surgery and is building out its digital surgery platform to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies surgeons will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on bringing surgeons solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign, a member of AdvaMed, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Warsaw, Poland, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company’s SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting Surgalign’s website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor and Media Contact:
Jonathon Singer
[email protected]
+1 224 303 4651

